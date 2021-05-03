Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Blame game will not save Zimbabwe education

3 hrs ago | Views
THE drop in the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) 2020 Ordinary Level pass rate by 6,8% from the 2019 rate has raised a red flag on how our education system is gradually deteriorating, an analysis of the 2020 results reflects the level of decline being experienced in our education system.

Statistics show a decline of 11% on the total number of candidates who sat for the examinations. The 11% can only be attributed to some learners who either failed to register or sit for examinations.

Enrolment statistics never dropped. There is a high probability that the candidates, who failed to show up for the examinations, may never have a chance to sit for exams in future. Apart from drop in the national pass rate there was a 10,6% drop in pass rates for girls and 6,5% drop for boys in comparison with the 2019 gender-based pass rates, the changes in the gender-based pass rates are a reminder of gendered inequalities in access to education.

Indeed, there is a crisis in the education sector, the drop in the 2020 pass rate is a sign that the whole system is going down the drain and is producing pseudo graduates.

The poor pass rate can be attributed to poor investment in the education sector by government, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The emergence of the pandemic brought with it lockdowns which crippled the smooth flow of the 2020 academic calendar. Instead of adapting to the lockdown settings by putting in place sustainable mechanism that save our education as a nation. Its shocking that the deficit in the education system has been turned into a blame game by the orchestrators of the prevailing crises in the education sector.

The 2020 Zimsec results are a clear indication that the government is not dedicated to investing in education.

This article serves to absolve teachers of the blame for the mess in the education sector and direct the shortcomings in the education system to the source, below is a list of contributing factors to the quagmire in the education sector particularly the 2020 examinations:

- COVID-19-induced lockdown which saw the 2020 academic calendar being cut short from March 24 until year-end.

- Unavailability of a sustainable scheme to ensure online learning is accessible to all learners, including those from poor backgrounds.

- Learners got trapped in money-making activities together with social immoralities associated with idle minds.

- Government's insistence in holding examinations despite lack of preparation on the part of leaners.

- Lack of resources in schools to support the new curriculum

- Poor teacher remuneration, current salaries demotivate teachers to diligently offer services.

As Rural Teachers Union in Zimbabwe, we condemn the blame game being played by government. It is tomfoolery to point fingers at teachers over the dismal performance of the 2020 candidates.

We call upon the responsible authorities to act immediately to address the factors contributing to the shortcomings in our beloved education system to resolve the prevailing challenges.


Source - Rural Teachers Union in Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora party implodes?

2 hrs ago | 2021 Views

MDC Alliance trio seeks magistrate, prosecutor recusal

2 hrs ago | 385 Views

Former UZ dean knows nothing about Grace Mugabe's degree

3 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Zanu-PF primes for Patriotic Bill

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Council takes over private cemetery

3 hrs ago | 557 Views

CSOs move to challenge Zupco monopoly

3 hrs ago | 533 Views

Zimbabwe faces shortage of midwives

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Bulawayo ex-town clerk Ndubiwa burial tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Teachers unions ban extra lessons

3 hrs ago | 572 Views

Tharisa buys Great Dyke chrome asset in Zimbabwe expansion

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Warriors, Bafana showdown off

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zanu-PF yet to fulfil 2018 election promises

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

'Zimbabwe part of Kazungula Bridge project'

3 hrs ago | 660 Views

Matutu, Bredenkamp's son in turf war over mining grant

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

CSC in bid to recoup US$34m debt

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe oil project takes shape

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

'Financial distress to persist for Zimbabwe's urban poor'

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

US$48m injection for Zimbabwe banks

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Honeymoon is over: Zacc warns bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 650 Views

Warriors bank on Fifa

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Govt identifies land for new Batoka City

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Obadiah Moyo's bail conditions relaxed

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mamombe's 'stalingrad' tactics continue

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

British firm to set up £30m solar project in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

20 000t grain delivered to GMB

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

17 Zimbabwean officers off to South Sudan for peacekeeping

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

US investors trickle into Zimbabwe despite sanctions

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimra workers in $50m VAT fraud

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

'Mnangagwa's new law will lead to another coup in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 650 Views

Hospital hails MDC activist

4 hrs ago | 754 Views

Form 5 classes start on Monday

14 hrs ago | 585 Views

Victoria Falls Town Clerk arrested

14 hrs ago | 976 Views

Court frees Zimra duo charged with criminal abuse of office

14 hrs ago | 620 Views

Zanu PF speaks on revised Indigenisation Act

14 hrs ago | 504 Views

Chiwenga says parastatal failure unacceptable

14 hrs ago | 724 Views

Chirambadare granted $5 000 bail

14 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zimbabwe's breakneck inflation rate slows

14 hrs ago | 499 Views

Wife attempts to kill husband in arson

14 hrs ago | 969 Views

MPs unite is ruckus call for better wages for teachers - yet none of MPs want free elections, that's a bridge too far

14 hrs ago | 308 Views

We are in far greater danger from the Zimbabwean regime than from COVID-19

18 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Ugandan former child soldier turned rebel commander jailed for 25 years for war crimes

20 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC MPs unite over civil servants pay

20 hrs ago | 4913 Views

'Mnangagwa is a lousy politician and communicator'

23 hrs ago | 3325 Views

Mutsvangwa begs journalists to write positive stories on Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 939 Views

Zimbabwe considers mass elephant killing

23 hrs ago | 1763 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days