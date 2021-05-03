Zanu-PF yet to fulfil 2018 election promises

Opinion / Columnist

IT'S so painful that less that two years before the 2023 elections, Zanu-PF has not delivered on its 2018 electoral promises.The ruling party is now making new promises when the economy is in shambles. Why not expend more energy on fixing the economy rather than making unrealistic promises.It is true that Zanu-PF is responsible for the current mess which it always blames on sanctions when it is clear that corruption is the elephant in the room.President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his so-called new dispensation shocked the nation when they announced that they were bringing back the dreaded National Youth Service. What purpose do the Green Bombers serve other than harassing human rights and opposition activists.The late former President Robert Mugabe left us in a better state than we are now.