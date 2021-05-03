Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mwonzora and MDC-T working for their supper

5 hrs ago | Views
THE move by the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora members of the National Assembly and senators to vote in favour of the Constitutional Amendment Number 2 in a marriage of convenience with Zanu-PF showed it for what it really is: a two-faced "opposition" party.

The Amendment Bill, which is a ploy by Zanu-PF to consolidate power around President Emmerson Mnangagwa, passed in both houses before it was gazetted into a law yesterday by the biggest beneficiary.

The way MDC-T members went to bed with Zanu-PF shows all and sundry that the opposition party has abandoned the notion of democratic processes.

Mwonzora, who for long has been accused of being a Zanu-PF pawn, tried in vain to defend why his party supped and dined with the ruling party saying: "We know what we wanted, we wanted the women quota, the youth quota, and the devolution quota. Those are issues that we have always fought for."

Right! Mwonzora is majoring on minors, the big deal of the Constitutional Amendment No. 2 was centred on clauses that would give imperial powers to Mnangagwa to appoint key executive, and judicial officers without the involvement of the key stakeholder, the voters.

He is now coming out of the closet and that, indeed, he is a Zanu-PF project to turn the country into a one-party State. A subservient opposition is no opposition at all.

Clauses to advance women and youth quota are icing put on the cake to make it look nice while covering the rotten underbelly. The aging Mnangagwa now has all the ammunition against the judiciary and political opponents, even in his own party. Rumour has it that all is not well in the Zanu-PF camp and thus, the new law gives him leverage over anyone in the party.

Mnangagwa hastened to sign the Bill into law and it will be interesting to see if he will exercise his new found powers to extend Justice Luke Malaba's term as chief justice when he reaches the retirement age of 70 years later this month. All bets are off.

While Mwonzora claims to be a proponent of democracy, the actions he and his MDC-T faction have taken simply show Zimbabweans that they cannot be trusted to be custodians of the public vote. It is hardly surprising, however, as the numbers they claim in Parliament were handed to them by Zanu-PF, not won in an election. The MDC-T legislators are merely working for their supper.

Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Woman 'steals' imported car at Plumtree border post

2 hrs ago | 508 Views

'Buy Zimbabwe' noble initiative, but sub-standard local products threaten success

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Serial rapist nabbed

3 hrs ago | 532 Views

Chamisa's MDC approaches Constitutional Court over stolen seat

4 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Lawyers dig in to fight Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Chief Justice Malaba's tenure set to be extended next week

4 hrs ago | 479 Views

Mwonzora is Mnangagwa's trusted tool?

4 hrs ago | 612 Views

Arthur Mutambara breathing fire over the Constitution amendment

4 hrs ago | 668 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tramples on indigenous people's rights

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Bulawayo faces massive land shortage

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Embattled Ndewere fights to save her job

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zanu-PF youths grab Gweru markets

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Loan guarantee beneficiary denies Zanu-PF crony links

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo warms up to Covid-19 vaccination

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Zanu PF Amendments will lead another coup d'état' - some Professor, doesn't even know what led to 2017 coup

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

Biti threatens Mnangagwa with 'floodgate of litigation'

5 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Mnangagwa signs Constitutional Amendment No 2 Bill into law

5 hrs ago | 279 Views

Zanu-PF rewards Chamisa's ex-ally with NPRC post?

5 hrs ago | 574 Views

High Court stops Mamombe, Chimbiri trial

5 hrs ago | 563 Views

Justice Ndewere approaches Supreme Court

5 hrs ago | 161 Views

Car import ban costs Zimra $3 billion

5 hrs ago | 503 Views

Matsika, Gatsi accused of asset stripping Doves

5 hrs ago | 212 Views

Ex-Zesa board chair acquitted of bribery as Chivayo remanded

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mine wrangle sucks in top cops

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Man kills self over inherited plates

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

BCC needs $15m per month to cover roads shortfall

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Gweru council digs in on workers’ demands

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mpopoma residents decry broken sewage

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Wizkid seeks scholarship

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

New members must register to vote, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Victoria Falls Town Clerk to spend weekend in cells

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Airstrip rehabilitation to boost Binga tourism

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Town Clerk wants to be called Retired Major

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

151 children, 16 wives, still counting

5 hrs ago | 268 Views

Register to vote, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa swears in Gut and NPRC commissioners

5 hrs ago | 79 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe hands over property to chopper crash victims

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

Man locks family inside, petrol bombs house

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

2nd Amendment now part of Constitution?

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Boost local production to save forex, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Every child must at one stage stay at grandmother’s home

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Prince Misuzulu Zulu named new Zulu king

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe rights groups, opposition stage online protest against Constitutional amendments

18 hrs ago | 727 Views

Zimbabwe man jailed 15 years for explosives smuggling in SA

18 hrs ago | 699 Views

High Court denies passport officer bail

18 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Privatization plans off rails

22 hrs ago | 959 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days