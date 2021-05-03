People must resist dictatorship

Opinion / Columnist

This economic, social-political collapse and crisis in Zimbabwe is a result of poor governance. It has now affected nearly three-quarters of the country pushing others to leave the country en masse to seek greener pastures outside the country.Everything has just gone upside down from mutilating the constitution to rampant corruption. We don't need a rocket scientist to tell us that Zanu PF has dismally failed. The young people especially the unemployed have turned to smoking narcotic drugs as to kill boredom.To add insult to an injury President Emmerson Mnangagwa by hook and crook signed the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 2) Act into law. The constitution has been amputated again. The Bill which was rushed through ahead of May 15 when Chief Justice Malaba reaches retirement age allows Mnangagwa to extend his term has sparked debate on how the President rushed to sign it nto law, although lawyers like Alex Magaisa say this is illegal.President Emmerson Mnangagwa came into power through an illegal military coup and continues to hold on to power through illegal constitutional amendments.He also went on to appoint former MDC-T vice President Obert Gutu, who joined Zanu PF last month, as a commissioner in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) alongside five others is an assault to the peace and reconciliation commission.His capacity to disappoint is limitless and unbecoming. But the end is nigh, not just for one man but an entire system built on violence, killings and corruption.We have people who are busy hero worshipping and bootlicking this regime. This is a clear testimony of mental constipation amongst our people. Zanu PF was an anathema, people were massacred en masse. Our future has been robbed and our future is bleak, all thanks to Robert Mugabe and Emmerson Mnangagwa's kakistocracy and Zanu PF oligarchy which is brazen with theft and wanton corruption.People are tired of living in a country with possibility of being arrested for criticising the government or cleaning their surroundings.The arrest of Jacob Ngarivhume who sacrificed his resources to embark on a clean up campaign in Mbare Harare is another sign of Zanu PF politics of resistance and patronage. Ironically Zanu PF two days later started cleaning following the same idea which Ngarivhume thought of.We have a greedy and repressive government that does not hesitate to steal our children's bread out of their mouths just to fill their own. A government where it does not respect the rights of women and young political activists who always represent the voiceless.Zimbabweans must not fold their hands whilst watching dictators consolidating power through dubious laws and ripping off the constitution.