Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Egodini Project: More harm than good

3 hrs ago | Views
Awarded a rousing reception in 2017 by the City of Kings, the Egodini project headed by Terracotta Trading Private Limited produced a royal city befitting pitch which was well backed by the then Acting director of engineering services in charge of town planning, Mr Wisdom Siziba who was the project director.

The project's vision according to Siziba was to create and uplift the legacy of Bulawayo by providing retail, commercial and entertainment experience, job creation of over 4000 local citizens in a collapsing economy and build the remarkable monumental Inkosi ULobhengula Remembrance Garden. According to Thulani Moyo the director of Terracota as quoted on a YouTube video, the project was supposed to be completed in 3 years, with the first phase set to have been completed in 2019. With the final stages set to have been completed before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country in March 2020, but next to little has been done so far. In the video which features majority of foreign owned and based companies that won tenders to this project, Floyd Feshete of FIJ Engineering made it clear that the prevailing economic factors and situations such as water shedding and power outages weren't a factor limiting them from delivering in time as he cited that they will drill boreholes for onsite storage tanks and have solid waste collected by municipal trucks and have green solutions energy such as solar in order to reach their deadline which was last year!.

The City Fathers saw the destruction of the dilapidating famous Egodini Taxi Rank for the project as an asset in the sense that the project is on a build and operate-transfer basis and would come at no cost to the council. Terracotta, through their director Mr Thulani Moyo had mentioned challenges they are facing towards the commencement of the project such as technical aspects such as architectural and engineering given the topographical make of the structure and their concern for self-employed operators and vendors who relied on Egodini Taxi Rank as their means of income and hence had promised urgency in the construction.

However, 4 years after, the people of Bulawayo, The City of Kings, have endured and witnessed horror as this beacon of KwaMthwakazi hasn't shone yet. Before the almighty monopoly ZUPCO took over, private operators were shifted to 6th street which is the exit from the CBD onto Luveve road, which leads to the gems of the City of Kings, Barbourfields Stadium and Luveve Stadium, not to mention Vic Falls road which connects to Zambia, one of the country's biggest trading nations. For the past 4 years getting out of town via Luveve road has been a hurdle. Besides the congestion, cars have been mowing down people on the unorganized setup on an almost daily basis, and crime is rifer as ever as commuters scramble for private transport as the monopoly can't sustain the city.

One commuter who chose to remain anonymous called on the City fathers to either reconsider the hired privately owned companies and approach ZIMASSETS or relevant authorities for funding and complete the project. Another commuter shared the sentiment that the same act is linked with destroying the city's monumental places or establishments. She claims this is an act of "opposing forces" that are seeking to destroy the ZESA plant that holds the essence of "Kontuth'zyathunqa".



Source - Thabiso Nxumalo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Youth Perception on Implications of the Constitutional Amendment Bill No2 on elections now and the future.

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Would you eat cyanide laced oranges, why accept poisoned constitutional amendments only for some youth/women's quota clauses?

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

'Zanu-PF seeks to reclaim all MDC Alliance seats'

7 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Zanu-PF has no appetite for creating one-party state, claims Ziyambi

7 hrs ago | 594 Views

Kindness Paradza's militia in violent clashes with fellow Zanu-PF youths

7 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Mangwana fumes as Zanu-PF youth leader shows up 'inappropriately dressed' to meet Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 4416 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to Botswana

7 hrs ago | 1184 Views

Police launch probe into Mwonzora

9 hrs ago | 3709 Views

Chamisa's MDC targets 6 million voters

9 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance speak on ANC chaos

9 hrs ago | 2851 Views

Factional war erupts in MLF after leadership dissolution

9 hrs ago | 921 Views

Zapu hails Zulu Royal Kingdom for naming new king

9 hrs ago | 863 Views

Experts call for Kazungula-style strategy as Beitbridge expands

9 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Mnangagwa has the power, now what?

9 hrs ago | 949 Views

Election puts to test character of leadership

9 hrs ago | 240 Views

'Zanu-PF policies attractive to MDC-T'

9 hrs ago | 411 Views

8 million Zimbabweans in need of assistance, says Unicef

9 hrs ago | 307 Views

Bosso gets new gunman

9 hrs ago | 568 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia struggle to reclaim assets in South Africa

9 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Zupco gives in to rural buses, urban taxis demands

9 hrs ago | 2539 Views

Zimbabwe's Chipfumbu wins EFC bantamweight title

9 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zimbabwean man nabbed at airport with R11m in gold pieces

9 hrs ago | 772 Views

Mnangagwa signs Manpower Act into law

9 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Stalingrad antics frustrate course of justice

9 hrs ago | 189 Views

Seh Calaz Ne Hu Lobengula, Too Far?

21 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Inhlokomo YeSizwe condemns Seh Calaz's unprovoked attack on the Ndebele nation

21 hrs ago | 1948 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days