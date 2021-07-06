Please President, Stop the Spread of Covid 19 in Marange

Opinion / Columnist

Level Four national lockdown regulations have been introduced to curb the rising tide of Covid-19 infections.In his announcement, President Mnangagwa announced enhanced national lockdown measures that include a ban on all public gatherings and inter-city travel, a stricter 6.30pm to 6am night curfew and reduced operating hours for businesses.However, we have seen the Selective application of law when other people are allowed to gather in their thousands somewhere in Bocha Marange, Mafararikwa.We are not worried about the Apostles who are there, but our relatives, friends and family who stay in Marange. These people are law abiding, then some people, who are not law abiding come and spread a deadly virus that has caused millions deaths worldwide.As of Friday, Zimbabwe had recorded 52 663 cumulative cases of the coronavirus, including 39 568 recoveries and 1 841 deaths.This means danger, we are not safe at all.May the law take its course. If other people are arrested for not wearing masks and participating in unsanctioned public gatherings, what so special about Marange Apostolic Sect.If they think they are holier and can not get Corona virus, we urge them to go and gather in heaven where there are super humans.Figures obtained from the Zimbabwe Republic Police show that 10 252 people were arrested in the three days to July 1 countrywide.The data shows that police are arresting an average of 3 000 people daily for offences ranging from failure to observe social distancing, wearing face masks, and participating in unsanctioned gatherings among others.National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that police will arrest those who contravene the regulations, "We urge Zimbabweans to follow the lockdown measures and wear their masks properly, if they don't, we are going to arrest them," he said.More so, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe told a media briefing on Friday that the country's security forces will enforce the new measures with increased vigour. He said more than 51 000 people had been arrested in June alone for not properly wearing face masks."The security forces will ensure that pirate taxis are decisively dealt with as part of the Level Four lockdown measures. Beerhalls, nightclubs and bars remain closed."Those found violating this restriction will be dealt with decisively. Citizens should inform police if they come across such activities, for the sake of public health and human security and in line with their mandates, the security forces will ensure strict adherence to the above measures." said Minister Kazembe.The law must take its course Cde President. Remember we have so many programs which were stopped because of this virus.By elections were suspended. Funerals of more than 30 people were stopped. So why the gathering of thousands people?Please serve us!!!Yours ConcernedFanuel ChinowaitaResident of Bocha Marange