Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Apartheid leaders in SA must be prosecuted for 'crimes against humanity and genocide'

by Njabulo
08 Jul 2021 at 21:41hrs | Views
Former Apartheid regime President De Klerk and his Colleagues must also be prosecuted for Crimes against Humanity and Genocide. These crimes have no statutory limitation or they are not time-limited or they are not statute-barred.

De Klerk and his Colleagues are walking Scot free, yet they killed and tortured Blacks. They abused their official positions. That also includes the looting of funds for the public. As it is they are stinking rich while the Black folk are in absolute poverty.

"All are equal, despite their skin colour". And justice must be served equally. Now that President Zuma has been incarcerated, the state must prosecute De Klerk for crimes perpetrated against Blacks.(Crimes against Humanity and Genocide.

The Boers have been more vocal in calling for the imprisonment of President Zuma, claiming that he was breaching the rule of law. So, since their Crimes also amount to not upholding the "Rule of Law", they must be prosecuted. The "Rule of Law" must be upheld by all citizens, without exceptions.

There must be no exclusion of others because of their skin colour or race. The Boers have enjoyed the freedom of incarcerating, killing and violating the Human Rights of Blacks, but nothing has been done to them. Whether one can call that 'purging' them, is not material at this point, as they have exuded ingratitude to being granted freedom through the 'Reconciliation Policy', which Madiba granted them. But, did all the South Africans consent to that?.

The answer is No!. Where is Steve Biko and others who they killed?.

So, these Boers must also be prosecuted for their crimes as their crimes do not meet the threshold of Statutory limitation or time limitation. The state must waive that 'Reconciliation Policy', and prosecute them, as soon as is practicably possible.

If no legal recourse of criminal proceedings is unleashed against them, they will feel that they are above the law. These are crimes of murder, everyone must know that. Crimes of murder do not qualify for statute limitation or are not statute-barred.

This will be easy, as SA has signed to the UN for that to be done against anyone who perpetrates Genocide and Crimes against Humanity. Why must that only apply to Blacks?. Let there be justice for victims of the apartheid regime.


Source - Njabulo
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

56 mins ago | 268 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

56 mins ago | 268 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

1 hr ago | 262 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Econet Wireless wins back-to-back Top Companies Award for 2021

8 hrs ago | 248 Views

KwaZulu Natal is burning, businesses shut due to protest action

10 hrs ago | 4920 Views

Jacob Zuma is receiving the politics of justice

10 hrs ago | 1460 Views

AmaZulu stadium in deplorable state

10 hrs ago | 754 Views

13 Zimbabwean footballers feature on Fifa21

10 hrs ago | 871 Views

Boss 'pimps out' married maid

10 hrs ago | 2483 Views

Dead man's spirit (mis) leads family in search

10 hrs ago | 1850 Views

Ndewere takes Mnangagwa to court

10 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Chamisa's MDC says Mnangagwa, Mswati are twins

10 hrs ago | 518 Views

Rights 'defenders' tell chiefs to 'stay in your lane'

10 hrs ago | 227 Views

City cremator accumulates R1m storage debt in SA

10 hrs ago | 261 Views

BCC hails residents for paying bills

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mphoko trial moved to August

10 hrs ago | 87 Views

'Many COVID-19 deaths unreported'

11 hrs ago | 332 Views

'Defer schools opening'

11 hrs ago | 629 Views

Pelandaba residents fret over burst sewer

11 hrs ago | 54 Views

Teen kills friend, tries to hang self

11 hrs ago | 426 Views

Bosso negotiate with players' landlords

11 hrs ago | 178 Views

Dembare boss faces fraud charges

11 hrs ago | 118 Views

Victims sad Chimonyo died without facing gukurahundi genocide justice

11 hrs ago | 292 Views

Chimonyo: Gukurahundi follows him to the grave

11 hrs ago | 299 Views

Illicit financial flaws daunt RBZ

11 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Zanu-PF indiscipline fuels Covid-19 cases'

11 hrs ago | 139 Views

Boost for Sables' WC bid

11 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mthuli Ncube walks tightrope

11 hrs ago | 343 Views

Padenga delists, heads for VFEX

11 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt dithers over radar acquisition

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Lt Gen Chimonyo

12 hrs ago | 621 Views

Three changes in Warriors starting lineup to face Malawi

12 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zimbabwe is winning over Covid-19 battle, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 538 Views

How I first met Sir Richard Branson - by Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 1146 Views

No replacement for Mnangagwa - Zivhu

14 hrs ago | 2516 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days