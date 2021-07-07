Peter Ndlovu breaking new grounds

Opinion / Columnist

Peter Ndlovu popularly known as Nsunkuzonke, Flying Elephant and Silent Assassin in the football circles just like former international star Liberian George Weah has broken new grounds.Most people did not expect Peter Ndlovu to switch his career from being a former professional international football player to a presidential aspirant. His sharp and defty touch with a precision of a machinist is likely to dribble past tired politician such as Emerson Mnangagwa, Douglas Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe.Who can stop him? The sky should be the limit for this man.Our politics need a new recipe, spiced up with nuggets of wisdom and a new way of doing things. It's time to change the political discourse and do away with politics of wearing T-shirts, singing revolutionary songs, with ladies wiggling their waists dancing. We must cultivate politics of ideas, interests and focus.People are tired of politics of slogans without any works. People are tired of politicians who always think of winning elections and thereafter do nothing.I think Peter Ndlovu is not young anymore and does not need anyone to think or decide for his next step in life. He has mastered life from his humble beginnings to his stardom.Yes as a former footballer he needed a manager who was making lucrative contracts for him. Now Nsukuzonke is approaching 50 and he knows what he is supposed to be doing and has a sharp grasp of what the political trend is like in Zimbabwe.I really understand very much his angle where he is deriving his strength and support. Matebeland region has been so much marginalised in terms of development and Peter Ndlovu is coming in as a catalyst and important cog to the people of Matebeland.Ndlovu is likely to have much support across the nation though he will not attract the majority vote but his participation in politics will change the Zimbabwe's political terrain.If Peter Ndlovu makes an alliance with the biggest political party of the land at the last hour and join Nelson Chamisa he will soundly garner some seats in the parliament.Their combination will be a marriage made in heaven.We all wear different political lenses, so we may see differently but Peter Ndlovu can be a game changer in politics.The young people want something new.Is Peter Ndlovu the much needed vaccine to our political decay in Zimbabwe?It's a generational consensus. The winds of change are blowing from left, right and centre in the mother continent Africa and they are unstoppable.We should learn to switch leadership and fuse it with democracy. A great Zimbabwe is possible.Email - konileonard606@gmail.comTwitter- @LeokoniWhatsApp +27616868508