Eswatini revolution today and Zimbabwe tomorrow: Catharsis in the words of Franz Fanon

Opinion / Columnist

"Change is not made without inconvenience, even from worse to better," wrote a theologian Richard Hooker in the 16th century. Confronted with a dilemma on one hand: Violence is a tool in which Zimbabwe was born. It is violence on the other hand that has nurtured and has destroyed the entire fabric of our communities. Here we are glorifying violent events taking place in Eswatini; we are encouraged that a bloody revolution will bring change in Eswatini. The driving force behind the glorification of violence is the implicit theory that confirms that a failed political economy inevitably creates a breeding ground for social violence now taking place in Eswatini and inevitably coming later in Zimbabwe.Franz Fanon characterizes the cathartic effects of violence, its potentiality, its positive and negative aspects in societies as self-actualizing effect on the oppressed masses: a "veritable creation of a new man". The current state of colonialism in the African continent today is that colonizers of the past have changed colour from white to black: African presidents are new colonialists, worse than the white colonialists (white and without knees) in various forms of oppression. Most African rulers took overpower packaged with instruments of oppression from the past colonisers: these are the levers of power devouring its children.Given the situation in Eswatini today we see the monarch as the bringer of violence into the Kingdom. The monarchic rule in Eswatini is maintained through absolute violence, absence of the human rights and repression. Franz Fanon's controversial predicate was the cathartic effect a people have in the process of decolonizing themselves from the oppressor. In the same words of Franz Fanon, Eswatini's are uprooting themselves from domination, absolute brutality, and repression of King Swati by violence means. It has always been the "natural state" ruling the Kingdom by decree, people turned into disposables, reduced to less people than them, the royals.Everything shall come to pass. Yes, the situation in Zimbabwe is ripe for a violent revolution. It is a question of when the inevitable will happen in our lifetime. The suffering masses will not be allowing this rot economy and cluelessness Mnangagwa government forever. Time has come beginning with Eswatini. The revolution in Zimbabwe is as sure as day following the night. Our pit-latrine economy, the destitution in citizens especially younger population, poverty smelling at every corner, food and water austerities in towns and cities despite the good rains, the covid 19 restrictions, the natural resources plundered by foreigners, the state brutality towards innocent citizens are crystal clear signs of inevitable and violent revolution brooding in our midst, and it will be unstoppable.Zimbabwe is painfully in wrong hands: we have criminals masquerading as liberators and therefore entitled to be presidents. This "systemic negation for a sustained period of time" forces us to ask our identity as people; Are we people? Do the rulers see us as people? Do they see the suffering we are going through? Are they ashamed of reverse in development in our nation or do not care if their families are catered for? Zimbabwe is a breeding ground for a violent revolution. Those still living in the bubble do not realize that change will come, and it will not knock at the door and say we have arrived, Sirs/Sheff and Madams.They have the audacity to appease fly-by the night Chinese investors who abuse citizens of Zimbabwe and are left scot-free by the appeasing Zanu regime that personally benefit from China. Chinese businesspeople are openly allowed to loot, plunder the nation's resources, and we look on as if we do not belong. How long it will take until we can replicate Eswatini revolution? The current situation in Zimbabwe, be it political or economical is unsustainable and change will be unstoppable. Fanon's words: we shall cure ourselves from neurosis of Zanu regime. Through the forces of violence the people will remove Zanu that could rectify our current mental health. Said Fanon.The people will demand that what rightly belongs to them: They will brave the streets. The revolutionary violence will give chance to "recreate lives for the better, a free and self-determining existence". Eswatini revolution offers Zimbabwe a message of transformation, a must change, "an outlet through which the forces accumulated in the form of aggression can be released": the cleansing effect of catharsis.All global revolutions have the same pattern of developments: daring the ruling elite and replacing it with the people's power. The few rich and powerful have access to resources, good life together with their children. The general population is languishing in poverty and destitution. Es if it is not enough, Mnangagwa regime is the bringer of violence. It is time the people in Zimbabwe must say enough is enough: Eswatini's are setting the precedence to us who are still in fear of taking the bull by its horns. When the time comes, it shall happen, and it shall come to pass.We shall face deaths in the streets: Eswatini people are setting a revolutionary mood; violent reaction on the monarch reflects frustrations of generations: gross neglect of the vulnerable population. The brave Eswatini's are writing history in southern Africa. It cannot go on as if poverty and destitution, brutal repression, lack of basic human rights, are circumstances to cope with, time without end.The tragedy with Zimbabwe is the lack of strong opposition leadership on the ground. In the absence of powerful commitment to the struggle and the people, a revolution is not possible. Advocate Nelson Chamisa is not a revolutionary opposition leader. His poor performance in the opposition is painfully present but he will never give up leadership for a better option. It is not as if we do not have competent leaders in the Zimbabwe: we have potentials such as Dr. Nkosana Moyo who have strong economic acumen to pull the nation out of failing economy and he could restore dignity to the people of this great nation.African electorates are known to have affinity to leaders without ideas, Professor Lumumba of Kenya said. He was dead right. The people in Mashonaland are obsessed with Nelson Chamisa: the people in Matabeleland think Sibangilizwe Nkomo could be the next president of Zimbabwe. This is how crazy our Zimbabwean politics is. Unless we rise as a nation and we realize our potential in people who can propel the nation to another level, Dr. Nkosana Moyo is the right candidate: he is not a politician by his own admission, his global experience could be a gamechanger for this nation. He has formulated sound policies; his manifesto is glass clear: very progressive. We did not need to like him personally: if he delivers us from the economic quagmire, let us demand nothing else from him.We must begin to seriously look around and identify correct leadership who could take over in the event of Zimbabwean government inevitably collapsing, let us look carefully who could be better placed to lead the interim government for a period of three years. NTA is inevitable in Zimbabwe; it may not be favourable to Zanu and MDC-Alliance: if Zimbabweans warm up with the idea, the Diaspora electorate have the obligation to drum up for NTA at international organisations such as UN, AU, SADC, EU, and other international bodies of interest.Eswatini is promisingly gearing for people's takeover of the nation: while we still watch developments carefully: planning is better; let us not be caught unprepared for change. Change should be for the better; with Chamisa we shall be stuck for another 41 years of misrule: the boy is clueless. It will be another lost opportunity. Sibangilizwe Nkomo is not so much of a threat because he lacks everything his father had as a leader of Zapu. Let us leave lack of charisma in Sibangilizwe aside, but to pitch him as Zapu candidate seriously exposes the nature of Zapu and how it has regressed to mere existence and laughingstock.