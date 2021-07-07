Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Nsukuzonke breaking new ground

2 hrs ago | Views
PETER Ndlovu, popularly known as Nsunkuzonke, Flying Elephant and Silent Assassin in the football circles, just like former international star Liberian George Weah, has broken new ground.

Most people did not expect Ndlovu to switch his career from being a former professional international football player to a presidential aspirant.

His sharp and deft touch with a precision of a machinist is likely to dribble past tired politicians such as President Emerson Mnangagwa, MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora and his deputy Thokozani Khupe.

Who can stop him? The sky should be the limit for this man.

Our politics need a new recipe, spiced up with nuggets of wisdom and a new way of doing things.

It's time to change the political discourse and do away with politics of wearing Tshirts, singing revolutionary songs, with ladies wiggling their waists and dancing.

We must cultivate politics of ideas, interests and focus. People are tired of the politics of slogans without any works.

People are tired of politicians who always think of winning elections and thereafter do nothing.

Ndlovu is not young anymore and does not need anyone to think or decide for his next step in life.

He has mastered life from his humble beginnings to his stardom.

Yes, as a former footballer, he needed a manager who was negotiating lucrative contracts for him.

Now Nsukuzonke is approaching 50 and he knows what he is supposed to be done and has a sharp grasp of what the political trend is like in Zimbabwe.

I really understand very much his angle where he is deriving his strength and support.

The Matabeleland region has been so much marginalised in terms of development and Ndlovu is coming in as a catalyst and important cog to the people of Matabeleland.

Ndlovu is likely to have much support across the nation, though he will not attract the majority vote, but his participation in politics will change Zimbabwe's political terrain.

If Ndlovu makes an alliance with the biggest opposition political party of the land at the last hour and joins MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, he will soundly garner some seats in Parliament.

Their combination will be a marriage made in heaven.

We all wear different political lenses, so we may see differently, but Ndlovu can be a game-changer in politics. The young people want something new.

Is Ndlovu the much-needed vaccine to our political decay in Zimbabwe?

It's a generational consensus. The winds of change are blowing from left, right and centre in the mother continent Africa and they are unstoppable.

We should learn to switch leadership and fuse it with democracy. A great Zimbabwe is possible.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Govt decentralises courts

1 hr ago | 253 Views

'2023 elections will be disputed,' says Chamisa aligned NGO

1 hr ago | 311 Views

Ramaphosa targets Zulus, plays the apartheid tribal card

1 hr ago | 907 Views

Fierce jostling for positions erupts in Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 360 Views

'Zimbabwe stares at another disputed poll in 2023'

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Fleet of baby mamas leave Peter Ndlovu penniless

1 hr ago | 1255 Views

Double allocation worries Bulawayo councillors

1 hr ago | 187 Views

CSC investor starts abattoir refurbishment

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Matebeleland North targets mass vaccination in hotspots

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Is the South African rainbow on the cusp of disarray?

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

COVID-19 scuttles Zanu-PF restructuring

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Boy (13) stabs dad for ditching mum

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Bosso leadership in crisis meeting

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo rolls out jabs for all adults

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zanu-PF's Haritatos dies

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Armed robbers released from prison

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Double heroes' burial today

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

South Africa: Is the Rainbow fading away?

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF accused of 'hijacking' senior Kariba citizen's funeral

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Bill Gates should stop telling Africans what kind of agriculture Africans need

10 hrs ago | 761 Views

PAC wants De Klerk prosecuted for war crimes committed under his watch

10 hrs ago | 729 Views

River bank mining kills illegal miners

11 hrs ago | 477 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 27 years

11 hrs ago | 577 Views

Ramaphosa to ban Twitter, Social media?

12 hrs ago | 2510 Views

Ex-Harare Mayor Manyenyeni Hospitalised With Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Chinamasa hospitalised after road accident

12 hrs ago | 3723 Views

Mnangagwa did not assent to constitutional Bill?

12 hrs ago | 742 Views

Mystery over Zimbabwe army deal?

12 hrs ago | 2561 Views

Exams cheating scandal rocks Zimbabwe army

13 hrs ago | 916 Views

Fired judge hands over unfinished cases

13 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Chebundo defeated Mnangagwa only to join him

13 hrs ago | 699 Views

Zimbabwe judges in the dock next week

13 hrs ago | 424 Views

At 79 years Jacob Zuma should not be in Jail because he does not understand the South African Legal System, Never

13 hrs ago | 758 Views

32 armed robberies in Bulawayo between March and June - police

14 hrs ago | 312 Views

Warriors on brink of COSAFA elimination after Namibia defeat

14 hrs ago | 333 Views

Biti IMF utterances under scrutiny

14 hrs ago | 615 Views

South Africans thought they were better Africans than black Africa: Thanks Zuma has set the record straight

17 hrs ago | 2751 Views

Top 100 Leaders in Transportation Award adds our very own native Zimbabwean to the great automotive world stage

20 hrs ago | 1279 Views

South African minister of Defence refuses to deployed army in KZN

20 hrs ago | 2107 Views

SA unrest sweeps through Joburg CBD - live #FreeZuma #KZNShutdown

21 hrs ago | 3841 Views

Mnangagwa keeps Mwonzora waiting

22 hrs ago | 2686 Views

Setback for MDC-T

22 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Fresh controversy in Malaba saga

22 hrs ago | 2913 Views

Chinese firm blocked from reserve

22 hrs ago | 892 Views

Smuggler buses disappear from highways

22 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Zanu-PF would have to defy reality to win in 2023

22 hrs ago | 768 Views

Mnangagwa-Tagwirei links getting clearer

22 hrs ago | 1584 Views

R3m cigarette smugglers nabbed

22 hrs ago | 322 Views

Zimbabwean oil firm expands into Sadc

22 hrs ago | 580 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days