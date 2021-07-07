Nsukuzonke breaking new ground

Opinion / Columnist

PETER Ndlovu, popularly known as Nsunkuzonke, Flying Elephant and Silent Assassin in the football circles, just like former international star Liberian George Weah, has broken new ground.Most people did not expect Ndlovu to switch his career from being a former professional international football player to a presidential aspirant.His sharp and deft touch with a precision of a machinist is likely to dribble past tired politicians such as President Emerson Mnangagwa, MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora and his deputy Thokozani Khupe.Who can stop him? The sky should be the limit for this man.Our politics need a new recipe, spiced up with nuggets of wisdom and a new way of doing things.It's time to change the political discourse and do away with politics of wearing Tshirts, singing revolutionary songs, with ladies wiggling their waists and dancing.We must cultivate politics of ideas, interests and focus. People are tired of the politics of slogans without any works.People are tired of politicians who always think of winning elections and thereafter do nothing.Ndlovu is not young anymore and does not need anyone to think or decide for his next step in life.He has mastered life from his humble beginnings to his stardom.Yes, as a former footballer, he needed a manager who was negotiating lucrative contracts for him.Now Nsukuzonke is approaching 50 and he knows what he is supposed to be done and has a sharp grasp of what the political trend is like in Zimbabwe.I really understand very much his angle where he is deriving his strength and support.The Matabeleland region has been so much marginalised in terms of development and Ndlovu is coming in as a catalyst and important cog to the people of Matabeleland.Ndlovu is likely to have much support across the nation, though he will not attract the majority vote, but his participation in politics will change Zimbabwe's political terrain.If Ndlovu makes an alliance with the biggest opposition political party of the land at the last hour and joins MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, he will soundly garner some seats in Parliament.Their combination will be a marriage made in heaven.We all wear different political lenses, so we may see differently, but Ndlovu can be a game-changer in politics. The young people want something new.Is Ndlovu the much-needed vaccine to our political decay in Zimbabwe?It's a generational consensus. The winds of change are blowing from left, right and centre in the mother continent Africa and they are unstoppable.We should learn to switch leadership and fuse it with democracy. A great Zimbabwe is possible.