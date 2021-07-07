Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

When you die, will people celebrate or mourn your death?

17 mins ago | Views
Today, 12 July, I am glorifying my Creator, Jehovah God Almighty, in Christ Jesus' name, for placing me on this planet forty eight (48) years ago.

However, for me, birthday anniversaries are never an opportunity for mindless celebrations - but, a time for some needed serious introspection over where my life has come from, where it is going, and whether I am fulfilling what my Creator, in all His divine wisdom and glory, placed me on Earth to accomplish.

Let us all remember that, everything that was created by God - through Christ Jesus - was created for a purpose, which was predetermined.

As a matter of fact, each and every one of us does the same.

How many of us have ever made something - whether a simple meal, or written an article, or designed a piece of clothing, or developed a particular technology - without, first, having a set goal and objective for that particular creation?

The same applies to God.

Each and every plant, each and every animal, and even each and every insect was placed on this planet for a purpose - a purpose, that was not designed to benefit itself, but rather, everything and everyone around it.

This morning, as I woke up to my 48th year of existence, I had to be truthful with myself - was I created to benefit others, or to make their lives miserable?

Have I been merely existing (as a living, breathing entity), or have I had a life that benefits others?

In other words, was I created to uplift my own life, or that of others?

In fact, the most pressing of all these questions was, "What would be more beneficial to this world - my existence, or my non-existence?"

These are questions which each and every one of us need to ask themselves.

I thought of the bees, and wondered what would become of this world if we were to wake up one morning to discover that they had all vanished?

Would that not spell imminent doom for life as we knew it - as there would be nothing to pollinate all our crops and fruit trees, and the grass and plants that animals forage on?

Without bees, life on Earth would perish.

Then, I asked myself, "What about humankind itself. What would happen to the world if one morning there was not one single human being to be found on the face of the planet?"

The answer to that was quite simple, but clearly quite disturbing - there would be no more pollution, environmental degradation would immediately end, there would be no tyrants and dictators, and all crime and murder would disappear.

That is truly troubling.

In a nutshell - as human beings stand today, unlike the bees, and other creations of God Almighty (who add value to the world), in our case, the world would be a far much better place without us.

Which then brings up another question - if I were to die today, would people feel a huge gap in their Iives, and be sad, or would they celebrate the end of their misery and torment at my hands?

All human beings were wonderfully and fearfully made by our Jehovah God Almighty, in His likeness and image, through Christ Jesus, that we may add great value to this world.

Just like everything else He has created in His infinite wisdom and love, our presence here should be a blessing to others, more than it is to ourselves.

Our primary goal in life ought not be self-satisfaction, or self-aggrandizement - but rather, to uplift the lives of those around us.

The fruit tree seldom benefits from the fruits it bears - but, they serve as nutrition and sustenance for other creatures - whilst, the tree itself is provided life from God, through the soil, water and sunlight.

We, as human beings - as similarly made by the same God who created the fruit tree - our main focus is for our lives to bear fruit that nourishes and develops other's lives, and make the world a better place.

We were never created so that we make other people's lives miserable, neither were we placed on Earth to fulfill our own selfish ambitions, which merely benefit and serve ourselves.

Each and every one of us needs to introspect, and ask themselves - "If I were to die today, would my death leave the world a worse place, or would the world actually become a better place for those I would have left behind, or worse still, would my death not even leave an impact at all?"

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, author, and political commentator. Please feel free to contact him on WhatsApp/Call: +263715667700 / +263782283975, or Calls Only: +263733399640, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com



Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF recommends admission of G40 movers

54 mins ago | 193 Views

Zimbabwe's daily Covid-19 vaccinations hit record high

55 mins ago | 165 Views

Ramaphosa deploys army against Zulus

5 hrs ago | 3018 Views

Three Zimbabwean men faces arrest in SA

5 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Govt decentralises courts

9 hrs ago | 1208 Views

'2023 elections will be disputed,' says Chamisa aligned NGO

9 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Ramaphosa targets Zulus, plays the apartheid tribal card

9 hrs ago | 4762 Views

Fierce jostling for positions erupts in Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 1789 Views

'Zimbabwe stares at another disputed poll in 2023'

9 hrs ago | 547 Views

Fleet of baby mamas leave Peter Ndlovu penniless

9 hrs ago | 5334 Views

Double allocation worries Bulawayo councillors

9 hrs ago | 684 Views

CSC investor starts abattoir refurbishment

9 hrs ago | 869 Views

Matebeleland North targets mass vaccination in hotspots

9 hrs ago | 184 Views

Is the South African rainbow on the cusp of disarray?

9 hrs ago | 413 Views

Nsukuzonke breaking new ground

9 hrs ago | 1120 Views

COVID-19 scuttles Zanu-PF restructuring

9 hrs ago | 280 Views

Boy (13) stabs dad for ditching mum

9 hrs ago | 659 Views

Bosso leadership in crisis meeting

9 hrs ago | 266 Views

Bulawayo rolls out jabs for all adults

9 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zanu-PF's Haritatos dies

9 hrs ago | 858 Views

Armed robbers released from prison

9 hrs ago | 748 Views

Double heroes' burial today

9 hrs ago | 383 Views

South Africa: Is the Rainbow fading away?

9 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zanu-PF accused of 'hijacking' senior Kariba citizen's funeral

9 hrs ago | 347 Views

Bill Gates should stop telling Africans what kind of agriculture Africans need

18 hrs ago | 1089 Views

PAC wants De Klerk prosecuted for war crimes committed under his watch

18 hrs ago | 944 Views

River bank mining kills illegal miners

19 hrs ago | 582 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 27 years

19 hrs ago | 698 Views

Ramaphosa to ban Twitter, Social media?

20 hrs ago | 3184 Views

Ex-Harare Mayor Manyenyeni Hospitalised With Covid-19

20 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Chinamasa hospitalised after road accident

20 hrs ago | 4798 Views

Mnangagwa did not assent to constitutional Bill?

20 hrs ago | 918 Views

Mystery over Zimbabwe army deal?

20 hrs ago | 3405 Views

Exams cheating scandal rocks Zimbabwe army

20 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Fired judge hands over unfinished cases

20 hrs ago | 2006 Views

Chebundo defeated Mnangagwa only to join him

20 hrs ago | 1759 Views

Zimbabwe judges in the dock next week

20 hrs ago | 590 Views

At 79 years Jacob Zuma should not be in Jail because he does not understand the South African Legal System, Never

21 hrs ago | 1090 Views

32 armed robberies in Bulawayo between March and June - police

22 hrs ago | 377 Views

Warriors on brink of COSAFA elimination after Namibia defeat

22 hrs ago | 399 Views

Biti IMF utterances under scrutiny

22 hrs ago | 820 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days