Tsepo Tshola exits the Jazz stage

Opinion / Columnist

The legendary musician, composer and award-winning Jazz musician Tsepo Tshola 'crossed the great divide' yesterday [the 15th of July] at the age of 67. The 'Village Pope' succumbed to the Covid-19 virus.Born in Teyateyaneng, Lesotho 67 years ago, Tsepo was born to a Christian Family. The father was a 'Man of Cloth' and the Mother an avid Church choir member. Both his parents were singers with Lesotho Vertical 8. That was their group before they formed the ensemble.With a proficient musical career hurdling more than 40 years, Tsepo first joined the boy band, the Lesotho Blue Diamonds as a vocalist in 1970. He went on to tour with the band Sankomota and relocated to London in the 1980s. His greatest slams were; Stop The War, Look To Thee, Sekunjalo, Malala, Lesedi, Obe, and Bonang Sefapanong. Tshepo knew precisely what he wanted out of his music because he knew unequivocally what his concertgoers longed for.On the death of a great artist, we should consider that the destinies through conviction have languished on us the assignment of a double living, that we have henceforth to satisfy the desire of our vocalist's life also, on our own, to the World. The Jazz enthusiasts are orphaned without the 'Village Pope' May his soul rest in power. "When comes such another"Matthew Dubs Esquire ( Jazz enthusiast)