Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zupco should further reduce its fares

5 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) has reduced its fares following a public outcry when it increased its fares by 100 percent early this month.

The sole urban public transporter had increased fares to $60 for a bus and $80 for a kombi, the fares the commuting public said were too high. Zupco responded to the commuting public's pleas and has reduced its fares to $40 for a bus and $60 for a kombi.

People said while they welcomed Zupco's positive response, they are of the view that the company can further reduce the fares to $30 for a bus and $40 for a kombi.

Zupco has been mandated to provide a reliable and affordable urban transport hence people are calling on the company to come up with affordable fares. When Government mandated Zupco to be the sole urban public transporter, it wanted to not only bring sanity to the public transport sector but also to ensure that fares remain affordable to the majority of the commuting public. The pirate kombis are charging $50 which means that Zupco can charge even lower given that the company is being subsidised by Government. We do not want the commuting public to board pirate kombis and taxis because this exposes them to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many of these pirate kombis are picking and dropping commuters at undesignated points and at times dump the commuters when they are confronted by traffic police. It is a cat and mouse game with the police daily thereby endangering the lives of commuters. We want at this juncture to commend Zupco for being sensitive to the plight of the commuting public especially now that the workers in both the formal and informal sectors are working reduced hours because of the enhanced level four lockdown. We however, agree with the commuting public that there is room for Zupco to further review its fares downwards so that it becomes the transporter of choice in urban areas. There is also need to increase the Zupco fleet by roping in more private operators so that the company meets its obligation of providing mass transport system in urban areas. Government on its part should continue providing the necessary resources that Zupco needs to enable it to execute its mandate.

Government can only wean off Zupco when it is satisfied that the company has the capacity and adequate resources to provide mass public transport.

Source - chronicle
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

MDC Alliance factionalism report kept under wraps

5 hrs ago | 836 Views

Malaba case in new twist

5 hrs ago | 1666 Views

Mnangagwa ally Tagwirei donates US$5,5m to govt

5 hrs ago | 641 Views

Undocumented citizens to get COVID-19 jab

5 hrs ago | 431 Views

'Public lacks essential COVID-19 information'

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

BCC frets over recurrent

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Private schools defy Covid rules

5 hrs ago | 507 Views

Harare, Chitungwiza, Norton travel prohibited

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Biti trial fails to take off

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Cheapest passport raised to US$60

5 hrs ago | 706 Views

Malaba case: Judgment reserved

5 hrs ago | 161 Views

No evidence of SSA members being involved says minister

17 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Tsepo Tshola exits the Jazz stage

19 hrs ago | 440 Views

Free Zuma campaign calls for his release

19 hrs ago | 2454 Views

Veteran journalist Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu has died

19 hrs ago | 1192 Views

NetOne set to launch online digital entertainment platform

19 hrs ago | 216 Views

Thulani Dlomo hands himself to police after a smear campaign by ThumaMinaMediaGroup (Stratcom)

19 hrs ago | 1670 Views

DDF Perm Sec dies

19 hrs ago | 2644 Views

Sakunda donates 5 million to Government

19 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Bheki Cele covers up racism massacres in Phoenix as criminality

21 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Vigilantism grows in South Africa as citizens tackle unrest

23 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Part of Ingutsheni to be turned into a residential area

23 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Diaspora vote remains a pipe dream ahead of 2023 polls

23 hrs ago | 439 Views

ZimRights wants Obert Gutu fired

23 hrs ago | 828 Views

Zimbabwe surpasses one million first dose vaccine milestone

23 hrs ago | 361 Views

Pravin Gordan's ally calls for Ramaphosa to fire security cluster ministers

23 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Ramaphosa deploys military tanks in KwaMashu a first after the end of apartheid

24 hrs ago | 1786 Views

'Mnangagwa govt should open schools virtually'

24 hrs ago | 665 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days