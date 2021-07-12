Nature of Government deals must be made public!

Opinion / Columnist

We have so many deals, apparently, which Government of Zimbabwe, has signed with several countries, we have been briefed of MOUs, signed on behalf of the country, which have never been disclosed to the public.One of the key roles of the State, is to ensure that the public, or citizenry, has adequate information regarding Governance and leadership. We have Belarus - Zupco bus deal, we were only told that more than 671 buses, are on their way to Zimbabwe, and the nature of the deal was never disclosed to the public. But why President and, and the whole team? What is Belarusians , getting from the Zimbabwe deal in exchange of buses? We may find ourselves mortgaging our country to foreigners in the next fifty years, if we are not careful, and by that time, Mnangagwa and the whole team, won't be there to explain to the nation, on what exactly happened on these deals. We need a transparent Government, which must discharge it's duties diligently, by ensuring all Government deals must be disclosed to the public.What I find more interesting, on this one, is headlines, you won't even find a single paragraph describing the economic implications on the nature of the deals. To some extent, it is rumoured that Fossils Agro, was involved in the transaction of the deal. Fossils and Sakunda, are getting over 140 000, profit from a single bus, and this is completely public theft of national assets or coffers. Who was involved in the signing of the deals? From my own assumption, I thought, Economists, Lawyers, Academics, Researchers, and other key people were supposed to be involved, and after satisfactory, the nature of the deal was supposed to be made public. Infact, all deals must pass through Parliament for regulatory and legislative agenda. The role of Parliament is for approval, and allowing the public to have scrutiny, on such deals before any approval. To my surprise, these deals are done in the background of our nation.Who Is Behind All These Deals?what is the role of the State Procurement Board ( SPB), is it still functional? Do we still have an SPB in place? We can't have few political elite, continuing to enrich themselves, at the expense of the whole nation. Recently, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, popularly known as KT, was reportedly having over 50 companies, which were registered under different names and hoaxes, and as a result, the same individual makes Central Bank' s role and other financial institutions Moe difficult, given the context that, he is already controlling all sectors of the economy. Do we still have a central bank to talk about? Do we still have a State Procurement Board, to talk about? Do we still have a Parliament to talk about?Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking - ZIST recommends the following :1. Nature of Government deals must be made public2. Citizen's perspective is critical for all National deals3. The role of State Procurement Board ( SPB), must be strengthened4. All individuals involved in public deals must be exposed, for public scrutiny5. Tender procedures and systems must be transparent and made public6. National cake must be shared equally7. Opposition parties must play their role to ensure that they provide checks and balances to the Government of the day8. We need proper investigation and research in all public deals9. The role of Private sector is key in ensuring accountability plays a key role to these public deals10. Declaration of wealth, must begin right from the President , Cabinet Ministers, and all Government officials, to ascertain accountability & transparencyConclusion1. What happens to those who have shortchanged the country, in shady deals?2. Who is behind all these shady deals, since the inception of the new dispensation?3. What is left for our children, and families, with this level of looting in our country?4. Can an individual be an Advisor to the President, at the same time, business partner, and at the same time, a beneficiary of Government deals? Is this possible in any country set up?5. Do we have a timeframe for looting, or it will be looting throughout? Till we have an empty country?We need a proper Economic & Development Research on all our transactions and public deals, before any awarding of national tenders or contracts.What is the position of our National & domestic debt?At one point, the Finance Minister, reportedly told a news conference, that our foreign debt stands at 18 billion. How do we arrive at such figures, without any explanation? The next thing, the same people are building huge mansions around Brook, Greystone park, Philadelphia etc. Any explanation towards the national debt? I thought the public was supposed to be cushioned with proper Research information, on how and why we arrived at such figures. Nobody knows, how much our foreign and domestic debt stands at? The farm mechanization project or debt, was recently attached to RBZ, and later on National debt. The debt stands at 1.2 billion United States Dollars, and the public in general never benefitted from such a deal. We have the Brazilian deal, which involved the former first lady, Grace Mugabe, she got away, and now it is the whole nation, which must foot the bill. On top of that, the same individual, in her capacity as the former first lady, she is receiving her husband's benefits, and package, after all their deals were attached to the central bank.Do we have sanctions, in this country, or we have sanctioned ourselves to poverty ?Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo is the Head of Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking - ZIST, and he can be contacted at countrydirector@zist.co.zw