Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

South Africa, Get to the root cause of the nation's problem

60 mins ago | Views
Jacob Zuma did not cause the looting, rioting and violence in South Africa. These activities did not occur in a vacuum, general populous, community members or local communities would have tried more peaceful ways of addressing social issues and problems prevalent in their communities and it is when the political leaders and those in authority do nothing to address the national grievances that when communities resort to violence, taking the law into their own hands to deal with their own problems. To my political brothers and sisters in South Africa this is the reality on the ground.

The biggest challenge that dates back to the apartheid era is the mob psychology also referred to as Mob mentality, herd mentality, pack mentality, groupthink, or crowd psychology. These all boil down to the same idea, were individuals are influenced by a larger group. Regardless of whether that group includes people in your class, your neighborhood, or an entire nation, you will experience mob mentality.

Dr. Martin Luther King's speech pretty much said it all. He reminds us that if we are to condemn rioting for the destructive, unbridled, and rageful aggression that it is, or, more importantly, to try to prevent it from happening in the first place, we have to first understand its cause. Rioting can be thought of as a symptom of a disease. In order to treat the symptom, we have to treat the disease. And the disease, the root cause, in this case is systemic racism that persists more than 100 years. Followed by hope that was never fulfilled.

As we react and comment on the public response to the jailing of Jacob Zuma, we should take care to avoid lumping rioting and rioters and looting and looters together with protest and protesters, as if they are necessarily the same thing or the same people. Although it has been argued that non-violent protesting, rioting, and even looting are points on a continuum of political revolt, often aimless violence and looting represents the opportunistic exploitation of chaos and lawlessness. Information at hand suggests that some of the most unruly behavior might be perpetrated by those with their own agendas, distinct from the protesters.

South Africa leadership need to acknowledge that, while it is easy to blame rioters for destroying property, causing violence, and spreading chaos, doing so diminishes the fact that a riot is a complex and deeply-rooted form of civil unrest which often results from numerous factors. In other words, a riot is often a symptom of a larger, underlying problem, not the problem itself.

South African politics has evolved and policies have changed, but riots have persisted and for a good reason. Oppression, referring to prolonged unjust treatment, continue to take its toll. When people in power fail to address the problems facing the majority, who are very often marginalized and continue to be oppressed, an uprising will inevitably happen.

And Zuma jailing was just a ticking time bomb and a great opportunity to address the challenge of the black majority.

Amandla awethu

Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi

Source - Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

ZANU-PF targets form 4 students

3 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Africa welcomes a new Dictator

7 hrs ago | 4045 Views

The fight against COVID-19 is everyone's responsibility

7 hrs ago | 251 Views

Nature of Government deals must be made public!

9 hrs ago | 439 Views

Zanu-PF party is a British project

9 hrs ago | 1855 Views

What I learnt from Bruno

10 hrs ago | 909 Views

Top benefits of using cryptocurrency in 2021

11 hrs ago | 383 Views

Presidential guard shot in armed robbery

14 hrs ago | 4263 Views

Police denied entry into Marange apostolic sect shrine

14 hrs ago | 2135 Views

Boy pummels lion with fists to save sister

14 hrs ago | 2870 Views

5 Chinese, 3 Zimbos on Interpol most wanted list

14 hrs ago | 2115 Views

Ruling elite roving bandits, says Biti

14 hrs ago | 1023 Views

'Peter Ndlovu's party is not a Zanu-PF project'

14 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Panners encroach onto Bulawayo- Gwanda Highway

14 hrs ago | 1296 Views

BCC, residents clash over water bills

14 hrs ago | 697 Views

Parliament resumes sitting

14 hrs ago | 311 Views

White farmer 'takes over' indigenous farmers' land

14 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Man arrested for stealing wife's US$2,000

14 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Govt avails 200 000 radios to rural pupils

14 hrs ago | 406 Views

Mpilo Hospital operations crippled

14 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Colleges venture into number plates production

14 hrs ago | 508 Views

'Miniskirts, trousers ban rumour fake'

14 hrs ago | 812 Views

White farmer 'invades' land

14 hrs ago | 349 Views

Fastjet introduces third aircraft into service

14 hrs ago | 437 Views

Matebeleland South seeks national hero status for Choeni

14 hrs ago | 347 Views

Hwange expansion reaches major milestones

14 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimra collects $108bn revenue

14 hrs ago | 154 Views

LEAKED AUDIO: ZANU PF Central Committee member bursts over cabbages conflict

23 hrs ago | 3064 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days