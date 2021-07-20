Grey hair comes with wisdom

Opinion / Columnist

Mature age comes with wisdom, nephews and nieces but sometimes it comes alone. My progeny extension so far is to the power of six, two boys and four girls, grandpa's pride. The eldest a boy, second year at high school.A guy of few words but with an eye for detail, much like a photographic memory. Very techno-savvy with modern gadgets and 'smart' with books.The Second boy, a first grader with Eton English tone. From the cradle he spoke late that we all thought he had a speech impediment, only click sounds but exhibiting top intellect. With much encouragement and great tutelage from close kins and peers words came out.Whilst eating his porridge one day he said "Ndapedza", much to the amusement and delight of those within earshot. From there to date he has touched on three languages majoring in English, we can chat on the phone picking a new word in every conversation.Then third appears the girl, very clever, speaks sense in group chats, likes bling and is queen of the track. She can easily 'befriend' the wind when it's sports day and is always in top ten in academic persuance.Fourth girl {Maiguru}, rather quiet but eager to learn. First day at school was her pleasure day, she spoke hours on end about the special day. Coming fifth is a girl I am yet to see but thanks to technology, I watch her on TV playing house and feeding rabbits at the farm.Sixth, almost two years now but when it comes to talking and mobility, she is hyper-active.I monikered her 'Chatter-box' because the 'Madam' can talk. Very withdrawn in the presence of strangers but can frolic around happily with family members. Very orderly on arranging things and has a penchant for smartphones, goes "Hayo Hayo", I presume that's Hello for you.Well, mature age is not coming alone. Our early school days, I wonder, did the settlers want to build us or destroy?Whilst we laboured and burned the candle to study the grasshopper their kids were already doing computers. Gosh! Good Lord. How dare they?The poor boy and girl in rural Gwanda and far flung Chidodo would shout loudly "Head, Thorax and Abdomen" that's parts of the grasshopper. In Manchester UK the kids would be busy working on IT chips and computer games.Education, the key that can open most doors. Mask up. Better still get vaccinated.Tondo. Chinehasha.