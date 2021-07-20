Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mwonzora can't outmatch Chamisa

2 hrs ago | Views
Trees of the same height are the ones that exchange monkeys.

The political game is between Nelson Chamisa and Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mwonzora cannot match Nelson Chamisa in as far as political leadership is concerned. He has now been relegated to the unfashionable league of Linda Masarira, Egypt Dzinemunezva, Sekuru Tau just to mention a few.

Mr Mwonzora wanted power at all costs. When he could not grab it at the MDC-Alliance he did not throw the towel and did not let his ambitions vanish. He looked for the weakest link which happened to be Mama Thokozanu Khupe. When he finished with Khupe he started setting his guns on Chamisa.

Everyone is beginning to see simmilarities between the late Bishop Abel Muzorewa and Mr Douglas Mwonzora.

If people are asked to quote the political gurus in Zimbabwe surely they will not even mention the likes of Douglas Mwonzora.

Mr Mwonzora is a mèdia creation. He does not really exists in Zimbabwe political circles. He is very popular as today's Tshombes or Muzorewas. He  always enjoys making a lot of noise through the radio but without any political base.

At this moment people do not expect Mr Mwonzora to be fighting for a name. He left the MDC-Alliance voluntarily. His efforts are just meant to frustrate Nelson Chamisa. What Mwonzora is failing to realise is that the person who is carrying the brand name Movement for Democratic Change is Nelson Chamisa who has remained strong  loyal and focused since he joined MDC.

Mwonzora is not inspiring at all.

Mwonzora is full of rancor, hate and bitterness. His politics of rational disputation and tolerance is a farce.

He is busy trying to subvert the people's will and to destroy the opposition using the courts, but the people will show him the middle finger come the reckoning day of election.

Zanu PF wants to use him to wrestle Harare and other smaller towns and cities but that is not going to be a stroll in the park.

Email- konileonard606@gmail.com
Twitter-@LLeokoni
+27616868508

Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Disquiet over deportations - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

5 ingredients for winning video poker play

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Insurrection! Sounds like copy and paste United State America's 6th of January 2021 - a global circus!!

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

'Mermaid attack': dead bodies found floating

6 hrs ago | 2202 Views

Zimbabweans rearrested after prison escape in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Zimbabwean teen swimmer qualifies for next round at Olympic games

6 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Zimbabwean vampire elites stash millions of dollars in foreign countries

10 hrs ago | 2155 Views

101 Amazing Facts About the Life and works of Emperor Haile Selassie

10 hrs ago | 625 Views

Mkhululi Bhebhe: The saintly warm-hearted gospel crooner

12 hrs ago | 959 Views

Edelbert Dinha's brush with racism

12 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Mwonzora party's plot to delay polls revealed

16 hrs ago | 1810 Views

Bigwigs in messy sugar tender storm

16 hrs ago | 1472 Views

Half Zimbabwe's population now extremely poor

16 hrs ago | 825 Views

Govt 'pampers' Mapostori

16 hrs ago | 1103 Views

War vet sends SOS

16 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Zim students' battle to get internship

16 hrs ago | 833 Views

Zimbabwe sugar giant clinches Coca-Cola deal

16 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Kirsty Coventry elected as IOC full member

16 hrs ago | 411 Views

Kirsty Coventry elected as IOC full member

16 hrs ago | 858 Views

Everton, Palace interested in Nakamba

16 hrs ago | 492 Views

Tokyo Olympics: Purcell-Gilpin storms into rowing quarter-finals

16 hrs ago | 133 Views

Mukanya drafts 'retirement' plan

16 hrs ago | 1611 Views

Zimbabwean models catwalk for penury

16 hrs ago | 166 Views

City unveils ambitious schools expansion plan

16 hrs ago | 215 Views

Informal traders resort to smuggling

16 hrs ago | 192 Views

Family 'hurt' by Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu hero snub as late journalist buried

16 hrs ago | 332 Views

Matabeleland South education director succumb to Covid-19

16 hrs ago | 265 Views

'Ridiculous glory seeking' Hwende rebuked

16 hrs ago | 534 Views

No farms for UK deportees, says Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 778 Views

Forget about traditional funeral rituals, says Omega Sibanda

16 hrs ago | 613 Views

Madzibaba Mutumwa withdraws cars pledge to Bosso

16 hrs ago | 319 Views

Shots fired as armed robbers pounce again

16 hrs ago | 581 Views

Bosso chairman in passionate plea for financial assistance

16 hrs ago | 75 Views

No to factional mudslinging…Discipline comrades discipline!

16 hrs ago | 41 Views

Umguza CEO, councillors suspended

16 hrs ago | 302 Views

Schools enrolment capped at 1 000

16 hrs ago | 291 Views

UK deportees will not be mistreated by Zimbabwe government

16 hrs ago | 209 Views

IDs shortage to ease

16 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe oil drilling to begin in 2022

16 hrs ago | 278 Views

Doctors, nurses banned from striking

16 hrs ago | 222 Views

ZACC guns for US$7bn assets illicitly siphoned out of the country

16 hrs ago | 150 Views

Covid-19 stalks the unvaccinated

16 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chinese in massive looting of Zimbabwe's minerals, says Chief Chiweshe

16 hrs ago | 526 Views

'Zimbabwe has 2 747 covid-19 related deaths' - what is nauseating is some still believe the lie

17 hrs ago | 829 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days