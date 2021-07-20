Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Inequality ignited SA protests

4 hrs ago | Views
THE protests that engulfed South Africa a few weeks ago were not about outrage over former President Jacob Zuma's incarceration.

The protests are an offshoot of the social inequalities in the South African society, where the "haves" have more than enough while the "have-nots" have absolutely nothing to their name.

The challenge is that those who have plenty are not sympathetic to the plight of the poor who struggle to put food on the table.

AIt's an offence to snub Parly Zuma is considered as one of the suffering South Africans. Democracy is unlimited.

In contrast, the Zimbabwean repressive State apparatus protects the lives, property and economic interests of the rich and powerful.

Any slight indication of disgruntlement is punished heavily, with arrests, beatings, even killings at the hands of either the police or the military. They put a limit to the practice of democracy.

In Zimbabwe, the ruling elite loots and destroys public entities with impunity and even boasts about it.

However, Zimbabweans will not destroy and loot at the levels witnessed in South Africa. Our police, military and intelligence services have an iron grip on citizens.

If you loot, during confession you will even admit taking things that you did not take.


Source - newsday
