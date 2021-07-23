Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Farmers need tractors, cattle have died

27 mins ago | Views
My rather heavy footsteps did not jolt the old farmer out of his deep thought, head rested on his bony knees, sort of mind comatose. The man was 'lost' in great thinking, pondering how he would tackle the fast approaching farming season.

All his cattle, twelve strong herd succumbed to the ravaging 'January Disease' that has decimated livestock in Chiweshe, Mash. Central.

A nudge on the shoulder brought him around, arching his mouth to force a smile at my presence. We sat together face to face as if playing a game of chess, not sure of the next move.

The maize husks and dry stalks from the previous harvest still lie undisturbed in the fields, no cattle to consume them. No more scotchcarts on the roads because there are no oxen to pull them, it's now maize bags on heads and shoulders when going to the grinding mill. The old farmer pointed at his field, shaking his head he said, "Gore rino kurima kuchanetsa".

Not sure what to say I simply nodded in agreement. Indeed the Pfumvudza method of farming (holes in the ground) may bring us another bumper maize harvest but not the same with cotton, tobacco, soybean etc. The people need tractors and disc harrows to till the soils. May our pro-people government seriously consider assisting us with mechanised plowing this coming rain season.

Our hard working farmers are ready to give it all in turning around the economy, we need tractors. Tobacco seed beds are almost ready on the shores of Ruya Dam at Chinehasha and the fields have been cleared of old stalks from the last tobacco farming season. As long the world is smoking, we will continue increasing the hectarage.

On the other side of the same coin,  when will Chinehasha Irrigation Project start rolling? Pipes still piled up but nothing to point at, by now green peas, green mealies and potatoes could be finding their way to urban markets.

My 'Sahwira' plot remains a mere marking with herbaceous undergrowth and shrubbery quickly setting up a picturesque scenery. The great dam can change lives, make the Irrigation project a reality.

No farmers no future.

Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.

Source - Thomas Tondo Murisa
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

How to follow all the big sport matches from your phone

34 mins ago | 35 Views

Panic grips Robert Gabriel Mugabe International airport

5 hrs ago | 4047 Views

Toponymic identity in Bulawayo and the need to recognise Black women

5 hrs ago | 316 Views

Workout Outdoors: 7 simple but effective exercises

5 hrs ago | 508 Views

Zimbabwe approves Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine

6 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Zanu-PF sets US$140 million budget for Mnangagwa re-election in 2023

10 hrs ago | 1534 Views

'Mthuli Ncube, Mangudya refusing to cooperate with fuel cartels investigations'

11 hrs ago | 2246 Views

Mnangagwa's 'no jab no work' policy to be challenged by ZCTU

11 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Zimbabwean with football dreams to be kicked out of UK

11 hrs ago | 2405 Views

Chamisa dumped by aide

12 hrs ago | 4492 Views

Mnangagwa orders schools to reopen

12 hrs ago | 10095 Views

'More Zimbabweans face deportation from UK'

12 hrs ago | 1888 Views

Chamisa linked MDC Alliance members fire Mwonzora

12 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Mnangagwa backs Ndewere appeal

12 hrs ago | 2302 Views

WHO exposes Zimbabwe's COVID-19 figures

12 hrs ago | 3031 Views

Malaba swears in Judge President

12 hrs ago | 583 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line increases

12 hrs ago | 721 Views

Forced police transfers triggers anxiety over COVID-19

12 hrs ago | 725 Views

Robber invades all-night vigil, rapes congregant

12 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Police urge mourners to avoid night vigils

12 hrs ago | 331 Views

Cattle rustlers hide cow in a pit

12 hrs ago | 514 Views

Whites more corrupt than us, says Mliswa

12 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zimbabweans want inclusive national dialogue - research

12 hrs ago | 260 Views

Pregnant women can get COVID-19 jabs, says WHO

12 hrs ago | 263 Views

'Civil servants wage bill Mthuli's headache'

12 hrs ago | 806 Views

UBH petitioned to reinstate suspended trainee nurse

12 hrs ago | 266 Views

SA soldiers confiscate illicit Zim cigarettes worth R1m

12 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zifa hope for Caf favour

12 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa's govt spends $120 million on lunch

12 hrs ago | 843 Views

Bosso players want out

12 hrs ago | 400 Views

South African truck driver fined for smuggling

12 hrs ago | 378 Views

Extended headlights mounted on vehicles illegal, says police

12 hrs ago | 470 Views

Death row inmate Jindu loses appeal

12 hrs ago | 365 Views

Government agrees to reopen border posts

12 hrs ago | 625 Views

Government set to expedite construction at Mpilo

12 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mthuli Ncube, Chiwenga clash over Covid-19 jabs

12 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Headmaster cleared of rape after 2 years in jail

12 hrs ago | 489 Views

Zimbabwe records 107 deaths from Covid-19 in a day

12 hrs ago | 311 Views

Woman loses cars to boyfriend

12 hrs ago | 802 Views

Zanu-PF targets to raise US$140m

12 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe removed from TB highly burdened countries

12 hrs ago | 109 Views

Chamisa MDC's fresh sanctions call flops

12 hrs ago | 461 Views

Victoria Falls, Kazungula border posts reopen for vaccinated tourists

12 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe inflation takes a tumble, exports rise

12 hrs ago | 248 Views

Government halts Chinese mining activities in game reserve

12 hrs ago | 290 Views

ZANU PF youth leader in age cheating

22 hrs ago | 2321 Views

White farmer enlists US federal court in enforcing US$277m arbitral award against Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2706 Views

SA under Ramaphosa becoming a military state, political analyst claims

24 hrs ago | 1145 Views

'Entrepreneurship, no politics, will solve our problems' insist Masiyiwa - rubbish, solution is good governance

24 hrs ago | 1074 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days