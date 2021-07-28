Opinion / Columnist
Chamisa's signal that never was
When Nelson Chamisa jumped over a coffin to grab the robes of power in the then MDC-T, he mistook funeral euphoria for his own popularity.
This gave him a sense of arrogance, which unfortunately was met with political emptiness, a situation which created the perfect time-bomb.
At first, Chamisa used the memory of late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai to his advantage, but since his fallout with the Tsvangirai family, he has had to emerge from the shadow to become his own man.
Instead of sharing his political vision with his followers, he has become a notice board for biblical parables.
At first his followers would echo the same without much critical thought, thinking that the cryptic messages were preceding what was to be a grand strategy euphemised as the "signal."
This week, Chamisa woke up to probing questions from young people as he failed to communicate his value proposition.
Youths were asking him what his ideas are, but he faltered, coming through with yet another pulpilt-like response.
In a tweet, Chamisa said; "
"There will be no confusion, we don't put all eggs in one basket.We don't clumsily lay all our cards on the table.We don't flip the book open for them to counter us.
In this game you don't let the opposite know what the game plan is.We keep them stewing and guessing!#jointhenew," said Chamisa in a tweet."
His party, in what appeared to be blind solidarity, also wrote another paragraph of prose saying the electorate must bank on their silence.
It has since been deleted after widespread backlash.
Even sworn MDC-A sympathisers like Tsitsi Dangarembga has broken ranks with the Nelson Chamisa led outfit.
"I really hope you don't expect the nation to evaluate on silence. If so, you may have a rude surprise. Many of us prefer policies, projections & strategies to mumbo jumbo in this tweet. It is very discouraging. How can silence factually be golden? This isn't a poetry slam," an irate Dangarembga tweeted.
If the comments on both tweets are anything to go by, Chamisa is going to have a hard time in the 2023 elections.
One Thabani Sibanda responded to Chamisa's tweet saying,
"Progressive policies, that are founded on strong principles, do not need to be hidden from anyone.
The right thing should never be a secret?
Time is running out!"
Another comment by hip-hop artist , Noble Stylz pointed out how Chamisa has failed in the face of the opportunities availed by the pandemic.
"It's not always Politics Nelson, people are DYING the opposition is COVID and you are ghosting on your 2million voters, urge them to vaccinate. You have capacity to crowdfund for PPE's such small things spell LEADERSHIP.
But you like attending funerals than help protect lives," he commented.
Observers say the cover of silence points to a deeper problem within the MDC-A, they chased away the critical engine of the party and they are now left with psychophants who do not have much to contribute beyond slogans.
Source - TateguruTv
