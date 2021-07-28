Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa's signal that never was

3 hrs ago | Views
When Nelson Chamisa jumped over a coffin to grab the robes of power in the then MDC-T, he mistook funeral euphoria for his own popularity.

This gave him a sense of arrogance, which unfortunately was met with political emptiness, a situation which created the perfect time-bomb.

At first, Chamisa used the memory of late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai to his advantage, but since his fallout with the Tsvangirai family, he has had to emerge from the shadow to become his own man.

Instead of sharing his political vision with his followers, he has become a notice board for biblical parables.

At first his followers would echo the same without much critical thought, thinking that the cryptic messages were preceding what was to be a grand strategy euphemised as the "signal."

This week, Chamisa woke up to probing questions from young people as he failed to communicate his value proposition.

Youths were asking him what his ideas are, but he faltered, coming through with yet another pulpilt-like response.

In a tweet, Chamisa said; "

"There will be no confusion, we don't put all eggs in one basket.We don't clumsily lay all our cards on the table.We don't flip the book open for them to counter us.

In this game you don't let the opposite know what the game plan is.We keep them stewing and guessing!#jointhenew," said Chamisa in a tweet."

His party, in what appeared to be blind solidarity, also wrote another paragraph of prose saying the electorate must bank on their silence.

It has since been deleted after widespread backlash.

Even sworn MDC-A sympathisers like Tsitsi Dangarembga has broken ranks with the Nelson Chamisa led outfit.

"I really hope you don't expect the nation to evaluate on silence. If so, you may have a rude surprise. Many of us prefer policies, projections & strategies to mumbo jumbo in this tweet. It is very discouraging. How can silence factually be golden? This isn't a poetry slam," an irate Dangarembga tweeted.

If the comments on both tweets are anything to go by, Chamisa is going to have a hard time in the 2023 elections.

One Thabani Sibanda responded to Chamisa's tweet saying,

"Progressive policies, that are founded on strong principles, do not need to be hidden from anyone.

The right thing should never be a secret?

Time is running out!"

Another comment by hip-hop artist , Noble Stylz pointed out how Chamisa has failed in the face of the opportunities availed by the pandemic.

"It's not always Politics Nelson, people are DYING the opposition is COVID and you are ghosting on your 2million voters, urge them to vaccinate. You have capacity to crowdfund for PPE's such small things spell LEADERSHIP.

But you like attending funerals than help protect lives," he commented.

Observers say the cover of silence points to a deeper problem within the MDC-A, they chased away the critical engine of the party and they are now left with psychophants who do not have much to contribute beyond slogans.

Source - TateguruTv
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe pledges 304 soldiers to Mozambique

2 hrs ago | 623 Views

ZPC surpasses Q2 production target

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Methembe Ndlovu appointed women's coach in USA

2 hrs ago | 514 Views

NRZ security guard shoots dead scrap metal thief

2 hrs ago | 390 Views

Ashy's supermarket goes down in flames

2 hrs ago | 561 Views

Man invades Mnangagwa residency to tel him of a dream

2 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Shona community in Kenya to get citizenship

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zimbabwe Economic Forecast H2 2021

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Eradicating extreme poverty critically essential

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

Sabbath School Summary: 'Come to Me...'

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Banana's widow dies

5 hrs ago | 1376 Views

Malaba suspends filing of new court cases

5 hrs ago | 987 Views

Chamisa claims to have a plan

6 hrs ago | 1478 Views

Letter to Boris Johnson about the deportation of Zimbabwean immigrants

6 hrs ago | 904 Views

MDC veterans suspend secretary-general

6 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Billiat signs new Kaizer Chiefs contract

6 hrs ago | 906 Views

Mwonzora flees party HQ

9 hrs ago | 6106 Views

EU tells Mnangagwa to urgently lift ban on by-elections

9 hrs ago | 1915 Views

Charamba confirms media blackout on deployment of Zimbabwean soldiers to Mozambique

9 hrs ago | 2531 Views

Zanu-PF targets farmers, vendors for election funds

9 hrs ago | 626 Views

Hefty fines for violating COVID-19 regulations

9 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Parents, teachers express anger over govt's position on PPE

9 hrs ago | 842 Views

Khupe moves motion for operationalisation of Lupane gas project

9 hrs ago | 683 Views

Mthuli Ncube's mid-term budget review on today

9 hrs ago | 349 Views

Tight race for Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial chairmanship

9 hrs ago | 574 Views

Court opens lid to pastor's adulterous affairs

9 hrs ago | 1614 Views

Katai back from Olympics

9 hrs ago | 476 Views

Schools will reopen as directed by Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Lengthy SA jail terms for recaptured Zimbabwean fugitives

10 hrs ago | 516 Views

110 pregnant women catch Covid-19

10 hrs ago | 381 Views

Kariba plunge pool reshaping delayed

10 hrs ago | 183 Views

Minister warns farm invaders

10 hrs ago | 384 Views

Deputy Minister Haritatos' mother dies

10 hrs ago | 546 Views

Zimbabwe Covid-19 deaths breach 3 000 mark

10 hrs ago | 414 Views

'Zimbabwe has enough vaccines'

10 hrs ago | 230 Views

Factional kingpin unmasked

19 hrs ago | 2663 Views

Top South African Advocate behind bars for 'incitement'

21 hrs ago | 3362 Views

Zimbabwe takes delivery of more vaccines

21 hrs ago | 595 Views

Power blackouts hits Bulawayo city centre

21 hrs ago | 796 Views

Farmers need tractors, cattle have died

22 hrs ago | 597 Views

How to follow all the big sport matches from your phone

22 hrs ago | 292 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days