Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Coast 2 coast should be banned from operating in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | Views
It is with a heavy heart that we write this communication and the sad bit is you continue to advertise and sending your ads to our WhatsApp numbers. As a family we made a decision to buy and import our family goods and possessions from China comprising birthday presents  for the children like bicycles, etc. We decided to use a reputable and registered company, coast to coast as a cargo carrier and that was on the 4th of August 2020, last year. And now one year on, every week coast to coast will advise us that the cargo is arriving in  two weeks time and this has been the chorus of their messages. What is upsetting is that they sent the pictures of the goods through a WhatsApp message and advised that they were on their way but never arrived.

We invested thousands of dollars to import family goods and we have an organization that does not deliver on their commitment. Why should a registered shipping and freight company behaving in this manner. We have copied SAAF and ZIMRA to reign in coast to coast and hope that they deliver on commitment. We cannot allow a company like coast to coast to take clients money and not deliver as if we are using cross border unregistered traders. This is criminal and regulators should cancel licences for these kind of operators who tarnish the image of organizations that operate in this kind of business.

As we have indicated before we are kindly requesting coast to coast to reimburse us the cost of goods and the payment for shipping ASAP. We are not demanding you to compensate us for our weekly calls, fuel to visit and most importantly time wasted. The total amount we are asking for is $4000

Looking forward to your prompt response. Contact me on 0773151678.

Sandy Mwnza


Source - Sandy Mwnza
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Of the Madhuku strategy

26 mins ago | 57 Views

War vets fume over Kazembe's rogue co-options

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sets new fines

2 hrs ago | 568 Views

2 bogus cops arrested

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Man in court for stealing ammunition

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Buying time and delaying the inevitable. The case of Zanu-PF resistance to political reforms

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Covid-19 crisis: Can corporate leaders stand up and be counted!

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Shamwari Yemwanasikana launch campaign against early child marriages

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zanu PF youth leader under fire

3 hrs ago | 568 Views

Soldier stabbed to death over bar lady

3 hrs ago | 927 Views

Municipal police vehicle runs over vendor

10 hrs ago | 1693 Views

Harry Kane bunks Spurs' pre-season training amid Man City transfer interest

10 hrs ago | 624 Views

Army to embark on mass vaccination of Bulawayo residents

11 hrs ago | 1876 Views

Single dose Covid-19 vaccine for Zimbabwe on the cards

11 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Man ducks two bullets in fight over land

11 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Chiwenga's underlying conditions exposes him to Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 6551 Views

Brigadier-General Satuku persecuted in life, death

14 hrs ago | 3686 Views

Catholic nuns seize control of US$2m Covid-19 project

14 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Impala Car Rental faces collapse

14 hrs ago | 2967 Views

China rescues Zimbabwe on Covid-19 as world faces vaccine apartheid

14 hrs ago | 966 Views

Mnangagwa's govt ropes in traditional chiefs to promote Chinese project

14 hrs ago | 792 Views

Zimbabwe cannot hold free and fair elections in 2023

14 hrs ago | 633 Views

Bulawayo residents concerned over failure to access IDs due to material shortage

14 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mwonzora party survives Alliance axe

14 hrs ago | 3178 Views

Biti says Mthuli Ncube is 'clueless and incompetent'

14 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 budget dries up

14 hrs ago | 434 Views

Vendors too broke to fund Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 915 Views

Beitbridge residents rap Zinwa over water cuts

14 hrs ago | 77 Views

UZ student in court for fraud

14 hrs ago | 769 Views

Cyber Security Bill referred back to Senate

14 hrs ago | 149 Views

Schools to remain closed until August 10

14 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Zimbabwe needs 3 000 more schools, says Mathema

14 hrs ago | 348 Views

COVID-19 certificates now a pre-requisite at 5 African countries' borders

14 hrs ago | 674 Views

Delays in Nkayi-Bulawayo Road rehab irk locals

15 hrs ago | 291 Views

State withdraws violence charge against Hwange activist

15 hrs ago | 196 Views

Companies net $11bn in road deals

15 hrs ago | 561 Views

Varun enjoys business boom

15 hrs ago | 297 Views

Let's not listen to these prophets of doom

15 hrs ago | 375 Views

MDC Alliance councillor arrested for snubbing chief in development projects

15 hrs ago | 376 Views

3 die as bus, Honda Fit collide head-on

15 hrs ago | 861 Views

GMB, police crackdown on illegal grain dealers

15 hrs ago | 277 Views

Banana family applauds Govt support

15 hrs ago | 298 Views

Demand for graves surges in Gweru

15 hrs ago | 166 Views

Omega says Methembe is Bosso's messiah

15 hrs ago | 480 Views

Raw sewage flows into 50 Old Magwegwe houses

15 hrs ago | 99 Views

Missing Chinhoyi baby found 4 months later

15 hrs ago | 688 Views

Woman raped at prayer shrine

15 hrs ago | 493 Views

Family exhumes father after hospital morgue mix-up

15 hrs ago | 225 Views

Pair in trouble over blank national IDs

15 hrs ago | 387 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days