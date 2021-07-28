Coast 2 coast should be banned from operating in Zimbabwe

Opinion / Columnist

It is with a heavy heart that we write this communication and the sad bit is you continue to advertise and sending your ads to our WhatsApp numbers. As a family we made a decision to buy and import our family goods and possessions from China comprising birthday presents for the children like bicycles, etc. We decided to use a reputable and registered company, coast to coast as a cargo carrier and that was on the 4th of August 2020, last year. And now one year on, every week coast to coast will advise us that the cargo is arriving in two weeks time and this has been the chorus of their messages. What is upsetting is that they sent the pictures of the goods through a WhatsApp message and advised that they were on their way but never arrived.We invested thousands of dollars to import family goods and we have an organization that does not deliver on their commitment. Why should a registered shipping and freight company behaving in this manner. We have copied SAAF and ZIMRA to reign in coast to coast and hope that they deliver on commitment. We cannot allow a company like coast to coast to take clients money and not deliver as if we are using cross border unregistered traders. This is criminal and regulators should cancel licences for these kind of operators who tarnish the image of organizations that operate in this kind of business.As we have indicated before we are kindly requesting coast to coast to reimburse us the cost of goods and the payment for shipping ASAP. We are not demanding you to compensate us for our weekly calls, fuel to visit and most importantly time wasted. The total amount we are asking for is $4000Looking forward to your prompt response. Contact me on 0773151678.Sandy Mwnza