Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe needs politicians who think beyond receiving twin cabs in order to achieve its economic goals not of the Madhuku strategy.The international community cannot be hoodwinked by such kindergatten behaviour.It is not stupid or naive to buy such cheap ideas. To the international community, Polad creates a false perception and impression that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is working with the opposition.Polad is a group of political hoodlums who have lost an election and masquerading as our political messiahs. The organisation has so far achieved nothing since its time of inception and has been abrogated by disuse.The international global community really knows what is happening on the ground and will not be swayed by such theatrics.President Mnangagwa is very easy to read his next move. He once tried it when he militarily took over from Mugabe where he congratulated MDC-ALLIANCE leader Nelson Chamisa as opposition leader and later congratulated Thokozani Khupe as the official leader of opposition and was actually sweared in parliament after Chamisa refused to join Polad.Mnangagwa thrives on targeting and manupulating the weak for his benefit for example the likes of Khupe, Mwonzora, Gutu just to mention a few.Some politicians who have benefited from just being members of Polad such as the unknown Trust Chikohora and a lawyer and Professor Lovemore Madhuku leaves a lot to be desired.This is a clear testimony that those who have received the cars will surely not work against Zanu PF because they cannot afford to bite the hand that feeds them.In return they will give them free votes and deprive Nelson Chamisa of his actual votes. This is a replica of Simba Makoni fiasco of Mavambo /Kusile who splitted a lot of prospective votes which led to the late Robert Mugabe beating the late Morgan Tsvangirayi.Those who have received cars will surely sanitize and legitimize the Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime which is struggling to get global attention.They want to help rig the election on behalf of Zanu PF because they know that they do not have that much traction on the ground to be able to influence people.On paper they have already joined Zanu PF as part of the agreement. Zanu PF always enjoy being accompanied by an opposition which does not challenge its status quo.Zimbabwe can have as many opposition political parties as long as they don't threaten the lifeline of Zanu PF. After giving them cars, what next?Email- konileonard606@gmail.comTwitter - @Leokoni+27616868508