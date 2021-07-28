Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu PF refused 1 million J&J vaccine doses, 6 months after FDA approval and now J&J is gold dust

3 hrs ago | Views
A few weeks ago, Zimbabwe was refused one million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine offered through the Africa covac initiative under the pretext the country did not have the extra cold facility required to store the vaccine. Now we know the real reason was because Zimbabwe's Medicine Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) had not approved the vaccine.

"ZIMBABWE may soon start administering the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine following approval by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe," reported Bulawayo24.

"The authority approved the use of Johnson and Johnson last week saying the vaccine had passed quality, safety and efficacy checks.

"The American vaccine is the fifth to be approved in Zimbabwe after the Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac, the Russian Sputnik V and the Indian Covaxin."

Talk of someone being frivolous and facetious, MCAZ is frivolous, facetious and, worst of all, foolishly irresponsible!  

On 27th February 2021, nearly six months ago, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. FDA has long since given the vaccine its full approval even after it was found to cause blood clot in very rare cases. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the rest of the world have all approved the vaccine, all except the odd ball, MCAZ!

Of course, MCAZ does not have the technical expertise to carry out its own analysis of any vaccine trial data much less to initiate the clinical trials of its own. So, God knows what these "quality, safety and efficacy checks" are MCAZ has been carrying out and the checks were so important MCAZ could not be rushed into giving an EUA so the country can accept the offered the vaccine!

The irony is MCAZ approved the use of the Chinese vaccines long before WHO gave the vaccines the EUA. Many countries have not given the Chinese vaccines the EUA much less the full approval because the Chinese have not provided the detailed clinical trial data for peer review and verification.  
The China claimed its Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines have an efficacy of 77% plus after two doses but have not released the scientific data for verification. A leading Chinese scientist involved in the clinical trials of the vaccine has revealed the efficacy of the two vaccines is as low as 30% - a position supported by the reality on the ground.

Countries like Chile and China itself have reported of many of the people who have received the two doses of the Chinese vaccines, catching the highly contagious delta variant corona virus and going on to develop serious health problems and many have died.

Many people who had many of the WHO approved vaccines such as the Oxford/Astra and Johnson and Johnson vaccine have too caught the delta variant the important difference is that very few of they have developed serious health problems and even fewer have died.

To date, 1.4 million and 0.7 million Zimbabweans have received one vaccine jab and two jabs respectively of one or other of the two Chinese vaccines. And last month, the country took delivery of 2.5 million doses of the Chinese vaccines!

Zimbabwe is in the middle of a third wave of the corona virus in which 80% of the cases have the highly contagious delta variant. The government is reportedly ramping up its vaccination programme which, until now, has been very sluggish to say the least. The regime has promised to fully vaccinate 10 million people required to achieve herd immunity by the end of the year!

As things stand, the country will once again reject the Oxford/Astra, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and all the other WHO approved vaccines, even if they were offered as happened with Johnson and Johnson vaccine the facetious MCAZ has not approved any of these vaccines! And so the country is going full steam ahead with its vaccination programme using the Chinese vaccines, regardless they are not so effective against the delta variant.

"Zimbabwe refused 1 m Johnson and Johnson vaccines awaiting MCAZ approval, six months after the USA's FDA approval!" Whom are we kidding with all this facetious buffoonery!

Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF female politicians not interested in VP's post

3 hrs ago | 960 Views

Mthwakazi party re-brands

3 hrs ago | 571 Views

Pandemic jump-starts Zimbabwe online retail sales

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Bulawayo suspends burials as grave-digging machine breaks down

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe opposition, CSOs a big let down'

3 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Harare faces grave diggers, nurses crisis

3 hrs ago | 526 Views

Schools up reopening preps

3 hrs ago | 885 Views

'COVID-19 compromised nutrition levels'

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Marange villagers, ZCDC bury the hatchet

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Soldier killed in love triangle

3 hrs ago | 783 Views

Pressure group takes ministry to ZMC

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

'Time Zimbabwe sets educational qualifications for MPs'

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

BCC workers demand bribe to fix burst sewer pipe

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

'Vaccines safe for HIV+ people'

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Teachers pen O-Level IsiNdebele textbooks

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zupco pledges to pay operators

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

$500,000 sexual harassment suit hits snag

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Schools remain closed despite Mnangagwa's order

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Chiwenga mourns Zimbabwe's ex-First Lady

4 hrs ago | 469 Views

Cassava rebrands to EcoCash Holdings

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mthuli Ncube sells Zimbabwe's gold refinery for only US$49m

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

Chinese steel plant roars to life in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 321 Views

Of the Madhuku strategy

13 hrs ago | 1363 Views

War vets fume over Kazembe's rogue co-options

14 hrs ago | 1611 Views

Mnangagwa's govt sets new fines

14 hrs ago | 2233 Views

2 bogus cops arrested

14 hrs ago | 982 Views

Man in court for stealing ammunition

14 hrs ago | 596 Views

Coast 2 coast should be banned from operating in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 2138 Views

Buying time and delaying the inevitable. The case of Zanu-PF resistance to political reforms

14 hrs ago | 431 Views

Covid-19 crisis: Can corporate leaders stand up and be counted!

14 hrs ago | 71 Views

Shamwari Yemwanasikana launch campaign against early child marriages

14 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu PF youth leader under fire

15 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Soldier stabbed to death over bar lady

16 hrs ago | 2098 Views

Municipal police vehicle runs over vendor

23 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Harry Kane bunks Spurs' pre-season training amid Man City transfer interest

23 hrs ago | 695 Views

Army to embark on mass vaccination of Bulawayo residents

23 hrs ago | 2179 Views

Single dose Covid-19 vaccine for Zimbabwe on the cards

23 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Man ducks two bullets in fight over land

23 hrs ago | 2082 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days