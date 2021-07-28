Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa's government is demonic possessed

1 hr ago | Views
How on earth can a God fearing government prioritize on minor things while citizens are dying.

My heart bleeds when I see and hear a fellow citizen crying aloud, dying in a dilapidated so called Mutare General Hospital.

This fellow citizen was tested positive to Covid 19. While on death bed, he said , "Goodbye guys, I am dying. It's now about 30 minutes when oxygen was disconnected and there is no one to attend him."

Sad, the person died but the government is spending too much on luxury cars for the so called 'POLAD' which consists of politicians who were defeated and are now assembling to legitimize an illegitimate government.

The current government of Zimbabwe clearly shows that it is illegitimate just through the way it handles the affairs of the Country.

The government beat up people,  arrest people, abduct and kill people who raise voices against corruption and mal administration. This clearly shows that the current government is on power by force. It was there by the will of people, will of people was going to  be respected.

Last month, the government announced lockdown for public gatherings. However, it allowed more than 50 000 Marange Apostolic sect to do its annual Pentecost. Allowing thousands of Marange Apostles to gather showed that Zanu pf led government did not even care about people, but votes come 2023.

Now people in Marange are dying of Covid 19, the government just don't care, all it needs are votes, power, so that it continues to suppress people.

A lot is happening, showing that the government is failing, it doesn't care and its demonic possesed.

Source - Fanuel Chinowaita
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe Covid-19 daily infections decline

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Funeral parlours demand payment for Covid-19 tests

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Scores turn up for ZDF Covid-19 vaccination outreach programme

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Villagers complain over Tsikamutanda

2 hrs ago | 420 Views

ZANU PF secretary for security grilled over varakashi's shenanigans

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

Scramble for burial space at Luveve Cemetery

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses bribery allegations

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

200 vehicles impounded for violating lockdown

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Gwanda Town Water supply to be reconnected tomorrow morning

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

ED's Government is demonic possessed

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Willard Katsande joins Sekhukhune United

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

Fired air serviceman sues Air Force commander

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Chamisa's MDC claims Fidelity 'parcelled out' to Tagwirei

3 hrs ago | 319 Views

Half-dressed passengers mystery as horror crash kills CIO agent and CID detective

3 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mat South Covid-19 centres overwhelmed

7 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zanu-PF female politicians not interested in VP's post

14 hrs ago | 2719 Views

Mthwakazi party re-brands

14 hrs ago | 1840 Views

Pandemic jump-starts Zimbabwe online retail sales

14 hrs ago | 954 Views

Bulawayo suspends burials as grave-digging machine breaks down

14 hrs ago | 838 Views

Zanu PF refused 1 million J&J vaccine doses, 6 months after FDA approval and now J&J is gold dust

14 hrs ago | 2692 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Zimbabwe opposition, CSOs a big let down'

14 hrs ago | 3460 Views

Harare faces grave diggers, nurses crisis

14 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Schools up reopening preps

14 hrs ago | 1859 Views

'COVID-19 compromised nutrition levels'

15 hrs ago | 206 Views

Marange villagers, ZCDC bury the hatchet

15 hrs ago | 511 Views

Soldier killed in love triangle

15 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Pressure group takes ministry to ZMC

15 hrs ago | 234 Views

'Time Zimbabwe sets educational qualifications for MPs'

15 hrs ago | 823 Views

BCC workers demand bribe to fix burst sewer pipe

15 hrs ago | 395 Views

'Vaccines safe for HIV+ people'

15 hrs ago | 579 Views

Teachers pen O-Level IsiNdebele textbooks

15 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zupco pledges to pay operators

15 hrs ago | 818 Views

$500,000 sexual harassment suit hits snag

15 hrs ago | 559 Views

Schools remain closed despite Mnangagwa's order

15 hrs ago | 861 Views

Chiwenga mourns Zimbabwe's ex-First Lady

15 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Cassava rebrands to EcoCash Holdings

15 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mthuli Ncube sells Zimbabwe's gold refinery for only US$49m

15 hrs ago | 867 Views

Chinese steel plant roars to life in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 648 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days