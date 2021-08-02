Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC Alliance failing to agree on Bulawayo

2 hrs ago
The embattled MDC Alliance is failing to agree on the course of action to take on the troublesome Bulawayo Province as some National Executive Council (NEC) members want the James Sithole led executive to remain in charge while others are pushing for the dissolution of the entire provincial structure.

A source who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity said factions in that party have caused the leaders to disagree on how they should deal with Bulawayo Province.

"The leadership is failing to agree on how they should deal with problems in Bulawayo. Vice president (Lynnette) Karenyi Kore had suggested that the entire structure be dissolved and be replaced by a four member interim committee. However, other members such as Welshman Ncube and Organising Secretary Amos Chibaya are against the dissolution of the entire structure. They want the executive led by James Sithole to remain in place until the next restructuring exercise," said the source.

According to the source, the Thabitha Khumalo faction is in support of an interim committee, however, they want the interim committee to be led by one of their own, probably Helen Zivira, Swirthern Chiroodza or Tinashe Kambarami.

Initially, the MDC Alliance had proposed that a four member interim committee led by that party's Secretary for Constitutional Affairs Kucaca Phulu, Bulawayo Central legislator Nicola Watson, Dorcas Sibanda and Pastor Obert Manduna, be appointed to run the affairs of the province until next elections.

The source added that the Bulawayo Province had become the battle ground for factionalism within the MDC Alliance as each faction wants to have its member at the helm of the province.

"Bulawayo had become the battle ground for factionalism in the party. The two distinct factions in the party are fighting for the control of the Province ahead of 2023 elections. That is why they are failing to agree on how to solve the chaos in the Province," added the source.

In June this year, the MDC Alliance set up a commission of inquiry led by the party's co vice president Kore to investigate the squabbles in the province. The provincial chairperson, James Sithole, was being accused of hobnobbing with the Douglas Mwonzora led MDC T and members wanted him expelled from the party.

Source - Kundayi Masekesa
