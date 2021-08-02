Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'POLAD are cheer-leading autocracy' said MDC A - and who keeps giving the autocrats legitimacy

1 hr ago | Views
"The MDC Alliance will never join POLAD. It's not the function of a legitimate opposition party to take trinkets in exchange for cheerleading autocracy. We continue to hold the regime accountable, demand better lives for the people and push for reforms in all areas of governance," said Fadzayi Mahere, the Spokesperson of the MDC A, on twitter.

This is typical MDC A nonsense making a mountain out of a molehill!

All the opposition politicians who participated in the 2018 presidential, parliamentary and local elections know that Zanu-PF was going to rig those elections because not even one token reform had been implemented since the 2013 rigged elections.

All the opposition politicians knew that by participating in the flawed and illegal 2018 elections they will be giving the process credibility and, by extension, giving the vote rigging Zanu-PF regime legitimacy.

So, the opposition politicians knew Zanu-PF was rigging the elections and knew by participating they will give the illegitimate Zanu-PF regime legitimacy and yet the opposition not only participated but did so in very impressive large numbers.

There were a staggering 23 presidential candidates, over 130 political parties contested many of the parliamentary and local elections races and there were thousands of independent candidates who threw their hats in the various rat races. (Fadzayi Mahere was one of the thousands of the independent candidate who contested and lost!)

Why?

Greed!

Everyone in the opposition also knew that Zanu-PF was giving away a few of the gravy train seats; the generous salary and allowance for winners of local government, parliamentary and senate seats plus a share of the annual cash pay-out from Political Party Finance Act to any party that win 5% plus of the votes.

Zanu-PF was giving away the few gravy-train seats as the bait to entice the opposition to participate regardless how flawed and illegal the elections process. A price Zanu-PF was prepared to pay for legitimacy of opposition participating and, judging from the enthusiasm of the opposition, they found the bribe the clearly found irresistible! Each side knew the score in this political trade-off!    

"The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the (2013) elections," confessed David Coltart in his book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe. Coltart is MDC A Treasurer General and senator, one of the lucky few to get a gravy-train seat.

"The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu-PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."

Of course, it was very childish of Nelson Chamisa to complain that Zanu-PF rigged the 2018 elections when this was known by all, including himself, that with no reforms in place Zanu-PF will rig the elections. "MDC A has stringent measures to stop Zanu-PF rigging the elections!" Chamisa had boasted before the 2018 elections.

The real reason Chamisa and his MDC A friends had refused to join POLAD was because they did not want to be treated as equals to the other POLAD members. They wanted a different political arrangement in which Chamisa and a few others hold shadow cabinet posts complete with the salary, ministerial limo and other perk.

Many Zimbabweans are finding such claims by MDC A leaders as "pushing for reforms in all areas of governance", insulting to say the least. It is common knowledge that the party leaders failed to implement even one reform when they had the chance to do so during the 2008 to 2013 GNU and have since given up on reforms.  

Right now, Chamisa and his MDC A colleagues, as are all the other opposition politicians who find the bait Zanu-PF is offering irresistible, are gearing to participate in the 2023 elections knowing fully well Zanu-PF is rigging the elections and they are participating it out of greed. Chamisa and company are the ones perpetuating Zanu-PF rule by giving the vote rigging regime legitimacy. Of course, it is an insult for MDC A leaders to lie about pushing for free, fair and credible elections when that is the one thing they are not doing.

Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

'Army must delink itself from ZANU PF' Jonathan Moyo says

5 hrs ago | 936 Views

Mwonzora recalls 4 of Chamisa's Chipinge Urban councillors

7 hrs ago | 1155 Views

How big has Victor Wanyama's impact on Montreal been?

7 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mnangagwa awards his wife with 'Order of the Great Zimbabwe Silver'

8 hrs ago | 2095 Views

Massive corruption by Zimra officers

9 hrs ago | 2313 Views

Diasporians partner government in renovating Clinic

9 hrs ago | 784 Views

Mboweni says Ramaphosa ship sailing in the wrong direction

10 hrs ago | 3296 Views

South Africa's political prisoner admitted to hospital

10 hrs ago | 987 Views

Forex dealers besiege Bulawayo City council revenue hall

10 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Police find 16 stolen goats crammed in Honda Fit boot

10 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Citizen's arrest for Harare car thief found repainting stolen Quantum

10 hrs ago | 929 Views

Sydney Malunga's son farm shut down...CIO boss fingered

11 hrs ago | 1388 Views

AU ambassador stands for the deceased pregnant minor

11 hrs ago | 1024 Views

BREAKING: Liberation fighter Jane Ngwenya dies

11 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Vapositori remembers Cyclone Idai Victims

12 hrs ago | 172 Views

Ramaphosa appoints Khumbudzo Ntshavheni as his communication/ propaganda minister

12 hrs ago | 542 Views

Ramaphosa appoints scandal-ridden Godongwana as finance minister

13 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Boycotting Zimbabwean elections is the best political tool

13 hrs ago | 498 Views

Zimbabwe leaders who have nothing to show for 40 years of misrule now find glory in liberation struggle tales

13 hrs ago | 900 Views

So, we have abandoned 'One man, one vote!' for 'SOLID PLANS' to win rigged elections - how nauseating

13 hrs ago | 453 Views

South African soldiers denied bail in car smuggling case

14 hrs ago | 499 Views

Jacob Zuma hospitalised

14 hrs ago | 3523 Views

MDC Alliance failing to agree on Bulawayo

15 hrs ago | 724 Views

Graft rife in govt, says Zacc

15 hrs ago | 857 Views

US speaks on Zimbabwe relations

15 hrs ago | 1288 Views

Doctors profiteer from COVID-19 patients

15 hrs ago | 880 Views

Pressure groups demand justice on death of pregnant minor

15 hrs ago | 514 Views

Traffic cop nabbed over bribery

15 hrs ago | 721 Views

Scammers steal $500 000 from ZB Bank accountholder

15 hrs ago | 717 Views

Mutare man butchers neighbour over witchcraft

15 hrs ago | 473 Views

BCC condemns 51 city buildings

15 hrs ago | 490 Views

Medical equipment boost for Pelandaba Clinic

15 hrs ago | 134 Views

Qatar Airways landing in Zimbabwe today for the first time

15 hrs ago | 469 Views

Govt in chaotic COVID-19 vaccine supply

15 hrs ago | 352 Views

Consult people on Cyber Security Bill, Misa urges Parly

15 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zacc probes bribery cases of fake vaccination cards

15 hrs ago | 171 Views

Masuka squeals over Cabinet ministers' snub, orders Zinwa to disconnect their departments

15 hrs ago | 221 Views

RBZ inks deal to save auction system

15 hrs ago | 443 Views

Zimbabwe banks defy headwinds

15 hrs ago | 135 Views

Reserve Bank maintains policy rate

15 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zinwa switches off govt, council

15 hrs ago | 116 Views

Bulawayo changes roads repair plan

15 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zimbabwean actress joins Will Smith on set

15 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zimbabwean cargo transportation firms have collapsed

15 hrs ago | 339 Views

US$109m tender scam rocks Zinwa

15 hrs ago | 284 Views

Shamwari Yemwanasikana breathes fire over the death of a 14 year old girl

15 hrs ago | 313 Views

Are Zimbabweans a lost cause irredeemably content with being oppressed?

15 hrs ago | 124 Views

How business incubators are helping entrepreneurs in Africa

15 hrs ago | 126 Views

'Law prohibits marriage of children under 18 years'

15 hrs ago | 120 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days