Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa has the mass' back

2 hrs ago | Views
LAST week, former Zanu-PF national youth commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu was quoted by the media telling MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa to join Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) or else suffer isolation.

I want to ask Tsenengamu that, Chamisa suffers isolation from who?

Chamisa is not in isolation, he has the back of the populace of Zimbabwe. He represents millions of Zimbabweans who did not receive Polad cars. He is a leader who don't shut the door for people and feast on looted funds. He is from the people, by the people and for the people.

Many of Polad members are the ones in isolation. Many of Polad members are chancers who only paid US$1 000 to be presidential candidate during the 2018 general election. This was somehow their investment because later on in 2021; they got brand new cars under the guise of Polad membership.

Fast-forward to 2023 elections, many will come from all corners of the country to register as presidential candidates. It will not surprise us to have more than 500 presidential candidates on the ballot paper, rather it will be a ballot book.

Many people want to be leaders with prospects that all of a sud-den their pockets will grow fat and forget the people who voted for them. Many sectors of our economy are in dire need of financial assistance from government, especially this time of COVID-19 pandemic.

The health and education sectors are crying for financial bailout, but the government prioritises spoiling Polad members with expensive cars. Now there is every reason for every progressive citizen to rally behind Chamisa for a corrupt-free and a prosperous nation with an ever-growing economy.


Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

'Cop' flees, abondons rifle in failed robbery escapade

22 mins ago | 136 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kwekwe mayor, deputy

2 hrs ago | 434 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Sigauke as new ZNA commander

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mnangagwa accords wife national honour

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Apostolic sect sets condition for COVID-19 vaccines

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Dry weekend for Harare

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Court postpones NGOs court challenge against govt

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe's Auditor General partially independent, claims World Bank

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Man kills grandfather over witchcraft

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

New flights to ignite Kariba tourism

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

DDF to rehabilitate Sitezi-Mayezana road

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Bulawayo residents exposed to diarrhoeal diseases

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Josta, Muduhwa boost Bosso

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwean born boxer in big career bout

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Fans bail out broke Bosso

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Boy dies in cart accident

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Police threaten to impound pirate taxes

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe to register virtual schools

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Man impregnates 15-year-old daughter

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Inflation pressures have dissipated, claims Mangudya

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Jane Ngwenya

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa's grandfather was raised in King Mzilikazi court

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe has no hand in UK deportations

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Ex-First Lady Banana buried

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Police warn against intercity travel

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Qatar Airways boost for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

BCC pampers Mayor with $25m Selbourne Park mansion

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Meet the new Zimbabwe Army Boss

2 hrs ago | 590 Views

'POLAD are cheer-leading autocracy' said MDC A - and who keeps giving the autocrats legitimacy

11 hrs ago | 367 Views

'Army must delink itself from ZANU PF' Jonathan Moyo says

15 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Mwonzora recalls 4 of Chamisa's Chipinge Urban councillors

17 hrs ago | 1540 Views

How big has Victor Wanyama's impact on Montreal been?

17 hrs ago | 570 Views

Mnangagwa awards his wife with 'Order of the Great Zimbabwe Silver'

18 hrs ago | 2682 Views

Massive corruption by Zimra officers

19 hrs ago | 3118 Views

Diasporians partner government in renovating Clinic

19 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Mboweni says Ramaphosa ship sailing in the wrong direction

20 hrs ago | 3982 Views

South Africa's political prisoner admitted to hospital

20 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Forex dealers besiege Bulawayo City council revenue hall

20 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Police find 16 stolen goats crammed in Honda Fit boot

20 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Citizen's arrest for Harare car thief found repainting stolen Quantum

20 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Sydney Malunga's son farm shut down...CIO boss fingered

21 hrs ago | 1671 Views

AU ambassador stands for the deceased pregnant minor

21 hrs ago | 1143 Views

BREAKING: Liberation fighter Jane Ngwenya dies

21 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Vapositori remembers Cyclone Idai Victims

22 hrs ago | 184 Views

Ramaphosa appoints Khumbudzo Ntshavheni as his communication/ propaganda minister

22 hrs ago | 596 Views

Ramaphosa appoints scandal-ridden Godongwana as finance minister

23 hrs ago | 1305 Views

Boycotting Zimbabwean elections is the best political tool

23 hrs ago | 592 Views

Zimbabwe leaders who have nothing to show for 40 years of misrule now find glory in liberation struggle tales

23 hrs ago | 1147 Views

So, we have abandoned 'One man, one vote!' for 'SOLID PLANS' to win rigged elections - how nauseating

23 hrs ago | 521 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days