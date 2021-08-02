Chamisa has the mass' back

Opinion / Columnist

LAST week, former Zanu-PF national youth commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu was quoted by the media telling MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa to join Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) or else suffer isolation.I want to ask Tsenengamu that, Chamisa suffers isolation from who?Chamisa is not in isolation, he has the back of the populace of Zimbabwe. He represents millions of Zimbabweans who did not receive Polad cars. He is a leader who don't shut the door for people and feast on looted funds. He is from the people, by the people and for the people.Many of Polad members are the ones in isolation. Many of Polad members are chancers who only paid US$1 000 to be presidential candidate during the 2018 general election. This was somehow their investment because later on in 2021; they got brand new cars under the guise of Polad membership.Fast-forward to 2023 elections, many will come from all corners of the country to register as presidential candidates. It will not surprise us to have more than 500 presidential candidates on the ballot paper, rather it will be a ballot book.Many people want to be leaders with prospects that all of a sud-den their pockets will grow fat and forget the people who voted for them. Many sectors of our economy are in dire need of financial assistance from government, especially this time of COVID-19 pandemic.The health and education sectors are crying for financial bailout, but the government prioritises spoiling Polad members with expensive cars. Now there is every reason for every progressive citizen to rally behind Chamisa for a corrupt-free and a prosperous nation with an ever-growing economy.