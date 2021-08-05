Obert Mpofu: Mnangagwa's most reliable lieutenant

Opinion / Columnist

President Emmerson Mnangagwa deployed Dr. Obert Mpofu to serve at party Headquarters on a full-time basis. This deployment was similar to the Robert Mugabe deployment of Didymus Mutasa one of ZANU PF's longest-serving secretaries for Administration.The Secretary for Administration is tasked with running the party on a daily basis in consultation and liaison with the President and First Secretary of the ruling party.The Secretary for Administration is a post held by a loyal servant of the party and presidium. The Obert Mpofu deployment to party HQ changed the face and nature of the party. The party is now run in a professional, practical, and academically sound manner. Meetings are now held as per the prescribed constitutional framework, party policy meetings are now held every Monday and these ensure that the ruling party has its pulse on national matters so that when they deliberate at the politburo level they offer robust, sound, and practical discussions in line with the Presidium's agenda.Dr. Obert Mpofu's combination with Patrick Chinamasa has taken the party to new levels of professionalism. Salaries are now paid on time, there is the accountability of party resources, assets and there is also effective communication as evidenced by the regular press briefings.Dr. Obert Mpofu's Administration style is in line with the new dispensation's vision of a people's party that is centered on the liberation struggle ideals such as the famous General Tongo example of fish and water. The party is the fish and the people are the water. The fish cannot survive without water.Dr. Obert Mpofu has remained resolute and committed to serving the party, the people, and the presidium loyally and diligently. Dr. Obert Mpofu was attacked by Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu but that did not cause Dr. Mpofu to take his eye off the vision and aspirations of the new dispensation.Dr. Mpofu has urged party members to shun factionalism, corruption, backbiting and rumor-mongering which were the hallmarks of the G40 modus operandi.Dr. Mpofu has served as a unifier who has adopted President ED Mnangagwa's open-door policy. As a result of this policy, Dr Mpofu has opened his door to former NPF leader retired Brigadier Ambrose Mutinhiri, Didymus Mutasa, and many more who have been granted an audience with Dr Mpofu to discuss issues of a better Zimbabwe.Trouble makers will try and claim that Dr Mpofu belongs to a Chiwenga faction, when in fact everyone knows that General Chiwenga has thrown his weight and might behind loyally serving President ED Mnangagwa. President ED Mnangagwa and General Chiwenga are brothers whose ties have survived even the most treacherous terrain. A Chiwenga faction only exists in the minds of mad people.Dr Obert Mpofu has gone a step further towards fulfilling the party slogan of "vasingazive ngavadzidziswe" , "abangaziyo abafundiswe", teach those that do not know. Dr Mpofu has a weekly column in a local publication, this column seeks to explain the liberation struggle and its ideology in detail for the benefit of those who do not know.In the column Dr Mpofu celebrated the deployment of a seasoned cadre and military mind in Kembo Mohadi to party HQ. This deployment gave new impetus and weight to the party HQ and will help the party in its quest for electoral victory in the 2023 plebiscite.Dr Mpofu is a man of few words and more action. Rumor mongers and idle minds will never take away Dr Mpofu's loyalty to the party, the presidium and the people of Zimbabwe.Those creating falsehoods and malicious attacks on Dr Mpofu modeled on the misguided Matutu-Tsenengamu narrative need to visit the Chitepo school of ideology and learn how ZANU PF handles disputes, complaints and disciplinary issues in an organized manner.Equally, those eyeing the Vice Presidency need to understand that President ED Mnangagwa is the sole appointing authority, he will appoint a suitable candidate in his own time and pace. There is no need for mudslinging, jostling, and jockeying for the position as the President is an intelligent man who is not influenced by rumors and social media.