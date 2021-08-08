Mnangagwa punishing learners

Opinion / Columnist

Most people and the business community has condemned the recent extension of lockdown by the government saying it was now doing more harm than good.Speaking at the state house yesterday the President Mnangagwa extended the level 4 lockdown by a further two weeks, saying although Coronavirus infections had gone down in the past two weeks, the number of deaths remained "worrisome."He said several countries globally and regionally are starting to experience the fourth wave of infections and as such there was need for the country to be cautious."Several countries globally and regionally are beginning to experience the fourth wave. Quite worrisome to us are trends in countries that are next to us. In almost all of our neighbors, infections have shown an upward trend. The lockdown down has never been active since it was introduced, people have been doing their business as usual and the curfew has never been followed only school children have been disadvantaged. This has been coursed by the Zimbabwe republic police who are demanding brides from residents," said one of the worried parent who spoke to this writer.Meanwhile, the public has raised concern sighting high level of non-compliance shown by people in the current lockdown.In addition, school children have lost so much in the current situation and therefore with the current slowing down of infections, there was high need to open the economy and schools."I was shocked when the President extended the lockdown when the country is surely witnessing lesser cases' said Martha Nkomo a vendor in Bulawayo," Market Square.School children who spoke to this publication also complained that they were missing a lot and wanted to be in class.Lebogang Nleya said she expected to be at school but was surprised to hear that the lockdown was extended.Most countries have opened up their economies albeit high cases of Corona but Zimbabwe is still adamant to open while the economy is its knees.