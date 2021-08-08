Deconstructing anti-Chinese feeling in Zimbabwe

Opinion / Columnist

It doesn't take much to realize the same forces pushing anti-China feelings in Zimbabwe are the same forces associated with pro-sanctions politics which feed fat on a failing, weak Zimbabwe.The real sin of China is its presence policies. We shall continue to assist progressive people see these funds at work, often getting channeled towards building irrational animosities against nationalities and nations which have always been allies of our struggles throughout our troubled history and in contemporary times.Why would a decent African reserve their rheum against a positive partner while sparing a negative force of yesterday, today and tomorrow?And do so in an environment where ravages of iniquitous sanctions are obvious and on abundant show?