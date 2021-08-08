Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Peace isn't merely absence of violence - even Rhodesia was peaceful for nearly 80 years!

2 hrs ago | Views
I still have school textbooks published in Rhodesia for the so-called "European education" - which I have kept dearly, due to the exceptionally high learning content, compared to the mediocre stuff in our schools today - nonetheless, there is one aspect that always touches a nerve.

In touting Rhodesia's phenomenal and indisputable successes, on the economic front - most particularly, achieved in the 1960s and 1970s - there is always mention of "troublemakers" and "rabble rousers" who apparently always sought to disturb the splendid "peace and harmony" which had been cultivated in the country over the course of decades, ever since the coming in of the Cecil John Rhodes-led Pioneer Column, who occupied the land between the mighty Limpopo and Zambezi rivers.

In other words, ever since this country, that we call Zimbabwe today, was colonized by the British, through the BSAC (British South African Company) in 1890 - leading to the brutal racial subjugation and segregation of the majority of its indigenous people, who were forced into subservience through military might - as far as the ruling elite were concerned, the "peace" experienced after murderously quashing the first Chimurenga/Imveko (uprising) was a good thing, which should never have been shaken.

This is the same "peace" that had led to the phenomenal "prosperity and development" witnessed in the country over the next eighty years - leading to then prime minister Ian Douglas Smith, audaciously claiming, "Our Africans are the happiest in Africa" - until, "troublemakers" and "rouble rousers" emerged onto the scene, and started preaching the doctrine of "independence", "one man, one vote", "majority rule", and "liberation struggle".

As if that was a bad thing.

Why have I brought up this issue today?

Well, it is quite simple

Today (10 August 2021), is another important day on the Zimbabwean calender, Defence Forces Day - coming hot on the heels of yesterday's Heroes Day - on which the nation celebrates and appreciates our men and women in uniform, who protect our "country, its people, its national security and interests and its territorial integrity, and to uphold the Constitution".

In other words, our defence forces have the commendable, but very difficult, mandate of keeping the peace in Zimbabwe.

This is a role that the country's ruling elite love to reiterate whenever an opportunity presents itself - portraying it as key to Zimbabwe's prosperity and development, especially on the economic front.

I could not agree more - as, indeed, peace is more precious than all the gold and diamonds of this world.

Nonetheless, whenever I hear those in power preaching long and hard about this critical need for "peace" - which we are supposed to have "enjoyed ever since attaining independence from colonial rule in 1980", clearly ignoring the cold-blooded massacring of over 20,000 civilians in the 1980s by the military, and the subsequent politically motivated persecution, murder, and brutalization of opposition and rights activists till this day - my mind can not help drawing parallels with what I have been reading in those Rhodesian school textbooks, ever since I laid hands on them some 40 years ago.

The question that I have had then, and what I am still asking today is, "What defines peace? Is peace merely the absence of violence - more specifically, lack of rebellion against oppression? And, is the sort of peace experienced in Rhodesia, and now in Zimbabwe, worth the paper it is written on?"

Was there truly any "peace" in Rhodesia between the crushing of the first Chimurenga, and the advent of the " troublemakers" in the late 1960s and 1970? Is there "peace" in Zimbabwe today, and who are today's "troublemakers", who need to be crushed"?

Can a people be truly said to be living in peace, when they are being ruthlessly oppressed - with any form of dissent being violently stifled, with savage and barbarous cold-heartedness - whilst, the majority wallow in abject poverty, as the country's abundant resources are unashamedly looted, and parcelled out amongst a few in the ruling elite?

When a wife and her children live in perpetual petrifying fear of their husband and father, who abandons them to starvation and lack of basic necessities, whilst he prodigally spends the only income, permitted in the household, on his own lustful pleasures - and, can not utter even a word of protest, as they know the merciless pounding that will be unleashed upon them - can we honestly say there is peace in that household?

Again I ask, was there truly any peace in Rhodesia? Is there any peace in Zimbabwe today?

There is certainly more to peace, than merely the absence of violence - and, an oppressed people, who are too afraid to speak out or stand up against their tormentors, can never be said to be living in peace.

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, author, and political commentator. Please feel free to contact him on WhatsApp/Call: +263715667700 / +263782283975, or Calls Only: +263788897936 /+263733399640, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com

Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Ramaphosa deploy soldiers to guard his houses

3 mins ago | 7 Views

Messi agrees terms with PSG

11 mins ago | 53 Views

Passion Java's US$210 fasting scam flops?

21 mins ago | 113 Views

Two police officers in court for armed robbery

39 mins ago | 164 Views

Patati Patata clocks 3 million views

48 mins ago | 101 Views

Zuma to spend 6 months under medical care...arms deal case postponed

1 hr ago | 431 Views

Police officer shot dead while foiling armed robbery in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 583 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa appears to be using the ANC's step-aside rule to target, purge political opponents

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

5 benefits of hiring a residential cleaning service

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

No to Zanu-PF army, Mnangagwa told

3 hrs ago | 825 Views

Zanu-PF has failed fallen heroes

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

3 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Calls to disband DDC office grow louder

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

'Form independent body for conferment of hero status'

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zuma's life is at 'significant risk'

3 hrs ago | 414 Views

Resident petitions govt over Lupane Local Board appointees

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Couple kills baby during scuffle

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

4 cops in foiled gold heist

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

ZPP warns against crackdown on NGOs

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Woman in trouble over fake O-Level certificate

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe, neigbours mull border posts facelift

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Hwange council threatens legal action against defaulters

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Informal sector keeps Bulawayo running

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

'China is our new coloniser'

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

Khoisans are Zimbabwe's forgotten tribe

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Govt making strides to end child sexual abuse: Minister

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Shebeen queen nabbed for violating COVID-19 regulations

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Deconstructing anti-Chinese feeling in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Mnangagwa's hideous 'box' podium replaced after being mocked online

3 hrs ago | 875 Views

Mwonzora says 'sorry'

4 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Landlord removes tenant's eye over US$3 rental arrears

4 hrs ago | 336 Views

Zimbabwe struggles with surge in Covid-19 burials?

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

Fourwinds armed robbers appear in court

5 hrs ago | 622 Views

Shootout armed robber dies at UBH

5 hrs ago | 926 Views

Amacimbi processing plant set up in Beitbridge District

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Moyo appointed Delta board chair

5 hrs ago | 813 Views

Mugabe's remains coming home

5 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Deputy Minister owes his life to the jab

5 hrs ago | 690 Views

Warriors face World Cup headache

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

Schools to remain closed as lockdown is extended

5 hrs ago | 350 Views

Mnangagwa punishing learners

15 hrs ago | 2176 Views

Pothole accident kills 4 people

16 hrs ago | 3322 Views

Mnangagwa extends level 4 lockdown

17 hrs ago | 2758 Views

Man found hanging on pylon

17 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Econet will play part in the resurgence of Zimbabwe's economy

17 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Six people die in road accidents

17 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Musanhi throws weight on Kazembe

20 hrs ago | 1712 Views

Zesa releases Bulawayo loadshedding schedule

21 hrs ago | 4541 Views

Obert Mpofu: Mnangagwa's most reliable lieutenant

21 hrs ago | 2053 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days