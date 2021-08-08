Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Formalization journey of Zimbabwe's economy

48 mins ago | Views
Africa Investors Hub is bridging a gap that is marred by barriers to entry in the developing countries particularly in Zimbabwe through the formalization of the informal sector for financial inclusion. Our vision is to benefit future generations for long after we left in order to transform Africa socioeconomically and it resonates with the Africa Union Agenda of 2063 and the United Nations sustainable development goals of 2030. The informal economy thrives in the context of high unemployment, underemployment, poverty, gender inequality, and precarious work, the very circumstances we have in Africa.

We are merging all informal productive businesses into the formal economy by implementing desirable methods which include business registration, opening bank accounts in the trading names, tax clearance registration with Zimra, and many more ways. We have partnered with the Ministry of Women Affair, Community, Small to Medium Enterprises to orchestrate this milestone in a positive trajectory. Mr. Noel Mavura is the Founding Director of Africa Investors Hub and is also the brains behind the innovative formalization strategy. The move aims to facilitate these businesses' access to funding, training, and marketing opportunities offered by the government, and enable them to participate in local as well as international exhibitions, and take their products to foreign markets. Additionally, Africa Investors Hub seeks to create an investment-friendly environment to increase the volume of investments and create more jobs for young people.

Currently, we have formalized 5640 informal traders and our utmost goal rush is to transition about half a million informal traders in Zimbabwe before year-end. Therefore we are calling all the financial institutions, embassies, private companies, nonprofit making organizations, etc which disburse lifeblood for businesses to consider our formalized companies since we are carrying out this for financial inclusion. We keep a close eye on their business operations and keep on mentoring as well as educating them. In any case, if they get funding, we check if the loan is being used for sustainable development purposes. We don't want a situation where people can buy cars and getting married using the business funds. Africa investors Hub is here to create generational wealth by solving African problems. In addition, some foreign embassies and nongovernmental organizations are fostering human capital development by offering training and supporting mentorship programs for the informal sector through us. At the same time, they are leveraging our business network.

The government of Zimbabwe is losing a lot of revenues through the informal sector as
individuals and firms avoid taxes, social contributions, or compliance with standards and licensing requirements. This relates to the common but misconceived view that informality is caused mainly by firms and individuals "cheating" to avoid paying taxes. The banking system is also being eliminated in the business cycle when dealing with the informal sector. Informal firms do not contribute to the tax base and tend to remain small, with low productivity and limited access to finance. As a result, economic growth in regions or African countries with large informal sectors remains below potential. This is the problem we are solving as Africa Investors Hub hence formalizing this fundamental economy catalyst.

It is our ethical obligation to educate and raise awareness on formalization issues while calling the government to streamline business registration and regulations for the informal sector. Tax reform is also essential. If informal traders expect taxes to impose an excessively heavy burden, they are unlikely to formalize their operations. Thus, tax reporting should be simplified, online payment options should be introduced, and tax rates should not be too high.

Formalization contributes to the establishment of better (decent) jobs, creates a broader tax base that may allow lower rates, possibly increases investment. Formalization also leads to access to finance and market information, thereby enabling improvements in productivity. It is therefore imperative to resolve the challenges this sector faces and develop strategies for its formalization. In mapping out the way forward, it is important to build on some of the emerging good practices. The first important lesson emerging from the interventions through our company on the ground is that formalizing the informal economy should be comprehensive and multi-pronged.

Informality critical looking affects how fast Zimbabwe's economy can grow, develop, and provide decent economic opportunities for the Zimbabweans. Sustainable development requires a retardant in informality over time, be that as it may, this process will inevitably be gradual. Informality is also tackled by steady reforms such as investment in education and policies that address its underlying causes. Attacks on the sector motivated by the view that it is generally operating illegally and evading taxes are not the fundamental solutions to the problematic factor.

This article was prepared by Mr. Noel Mavura, the Managing Director of Africa Investor Hub and he can be contacted using the following details.
Phone number:0773839985
Email:noel@investorshub.co.zw
Website:www.africainvestorshub.com


Source - Noel Mavura
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe commemorates 41st Heroes' day

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Bulawayo to demolish churches

1 hr ago | 376 Views

Ex-Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands dies

2 hrs ago | 589 Views

BREAKING: Ernest Maphepha Sibanda dies

2 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Ramaphosa deploy soldiers to guard his houses

3 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Messi agrees terms with PSG

3 hrs ago | 688 Views

Passion Java's US$210 fasting scam flops?

3 hrs ago | 804 Views

Two police officers in court for armed robbery

3 hrs ago | 632 Views

Patati Patata clocks 3 million views

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zuma to spend 6 months under medical care...arms deal case postponed

4 hrs ago | 826 Views

Police officer shot dead while foiling armed robbery in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 976 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa appears to be using the ANC's step-aside rule to target, purge political opponents

5 hrs ago | 378 Views

Peace isn't merely absence of violence - even Rhodesia was peaceful for nearly 80 years!

5 hrs ago | 235 Views

5 benefits of hiring a residential cleaning service

5 hrs ago | 189 Views

No to Zanu-PF army, Mnangagwa told

5 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Zanu-PF has failed fallen heroes

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa under fire

5 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Calls to disband DDC office grow louder

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

'Form independent body for conferment of hero status'

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zuma's life is at 'significant risk'

5 hrs ago | 515 Views

Resident petitions govt over Lupane Local Board appointees

5 hrs ago | 226 Views

Couple kills baby during scuffle

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

4 cops in foiled gold heist

5 hrs ago | 430 Views

ZPP warns against crackdown on NGOs

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Woman in trouble over fake O-Level certificate

5 hrs ago | 370 Views

Zimbabwe, neigbours mull border posts facelift

5 hrs ago | 246 Views

Hwange council threatens legal action against defaulters

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Informal sector keeps Bulawayo running

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

'China is our new coloniser'

5 hrs ago | 268 Views

Khoisans are Zimbabwe's forgotten tribe

5 hrs ago | 213 Views

Govt making strides to end child sexual abuse: Minister

5 hrs ago | 95 Views

Shebeen queen nabbed for violating COVID-19 regulations

5 hrs ago | 224 Views

Deconstructing anti-Chinese feeling in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa's hideous 'box' podium replaced after being mocked online

6 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Mwonzora says 'sorry'

6 hrs ago | 2203 Views

Landlord removes tenant's eye over US$3 rental arrears

6 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zimbabwe struggles with surge in Covid-19 burials?

6 hrs ago | 377 Views

Fourwinds armed robbers appear in court

7 hrs ago | 729 Views

Shootout armed robber dies at UBH

7 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Amacimbi processing plant set up in Beitbridge District

7 hrs ago | 470 Views

Moyo appointed Delta board chair

7 hrs ago | 866 Views

Mugabe's remains coming home

7 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Deputy Minister owes his life to the jab

7 hrs ago | 798 Views

Warriors face World Cup headache

7 hrs ago | 330 Views

Schools to remain closed as lockdown is extended

7 hrs ago | 404 Views

Mnangagwa punishing learners

17 hrs ago | 2288 Views

Pothole accident kills 4 people

19 hrs ago | 3435 Views

Mnangagwa extends level 4 lockdown

19 hrs ago | 2820 Views

Man found hanging on pylon

19 hrs ago | 1808 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days