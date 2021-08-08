Opinion / Columnist
Mnangagwa must be doing something right
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER United States President Franklin Delano Roosevelt once famously said: "I ask you to judge me by the enemies I have made."
This seemingly strange statement refers to the fact that, in politics, when a leader is on the right path, and is making consequential decisions for the future of his country, they attract powerful and often dangerous enemies.
For it is those with the most to lose from change, who end up the biggest opponents of it. I was reminded of this quote when I saw disgraced former minister Jonathan Moyo, who fronted the faintly ridiculous #KwekweHim campaign ahead of the July 2018 elections, intensify his vendetta against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
After all, Moyo is alleged to have dipped his fingers into the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund coffers.
When you hear Moyo vociferously denouncing Mnangagwa and endorsing MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, you cannot help but ask, why does Moyo suddenly oppose Mnangagwa so much?
This fact alone should give MDC supporters and their cheer leaders in the media (who have now suddenly and conveniently forgotten their recent hatred of the professor) cause for concern. If Moyo believes his interests are now best served by a Chamisa government, Mnangagwa must be doing something right!
This seemingly strange statement refers to the fact that, in politics, when a leader is on the right path, and is making consequential decisions for the future of his country, they attract powerful and often dangerous enemies.
For it is those with the most to lose from change, who end up the biggest opponents of it. I was reminded of this quote when I saw disgraced former minister Jonathan Moyo, who fronted the faintly ridiculous #KwekweHim campaign ahead of the July 2018 elections, intensify his vendetta against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
When you hear Moyo vociferously denouncing Mnangagwa and endorsing MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, you cannot help but ask, why does Moyo suddenly oppose Mnangagwa so much?
This fact alone should give MDC supporters and their cheer leaders in the media (who have now suddenly and conveniently forgotten their recent hatred of the professor) cause for concern. If Moyo believes his interests are now best served by a Chamisa government, Mnangagwa must be doing something right!
Source - newsday
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.