Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

'I remained with Zuma to end state capture' says Ramaphosa vs Mnangagwa colluded with Mugabe to loot

1 hr ago | Views
History will show just how close the late Nelson Mandela's "Rainbow democratic South Africa" came to collapse and become just another African Banana Republic like Zimbabwe during former President Jacob Zuma's time in office. The shocking truth of what happened during Zuma's time in office is coming out!   

"Many of the incidents of corruption that would in time be described as 'state capture' became known to me as they did to the general public through the work of journalists, civil society organisations, and institutions such as the Public Protector and Auditor General," reads President Cyril Ramaphosa's statement to State Capture Commission, the body tasked to investigate corruption during President Zuma's time in office.

"Reports of court cases and disciplinary proceedings, together with the commendable work of investigative journalists and whistle-blowers, gave insight into corruption in both government and the private sector."

South Africa's icon leader, President Nelson Mandela's greatest legacy to the nation was the gift of democracy, healthy and functioning democratic institutions like media, judiciary, without which the corruption in South Africa would have been swept under the carpet. The critical importance of such democratic institution in stamping out corruption is best appreciated if one was to compare with what happened in Zimbabwe.

There are so few "investigative journalists" in Zimbabwe they, for all practical purposes, an endangered species! The odd ball like Geoffrey Nyarota with his Willowgate scandal, was left in no doubt of just how much the country's ruling elite disapproved of his work. And it was not just Robert Mugabe and one or two others in the Zanu-PF ruling elite who disapproved the notion of a robust and independent media, judiciary, etc. the whole Zanu-PF ruling elite disapproved.

"As it became increasingly clearer – through the so-called Gupta Leaks and other revelations – that a network of individuals was seemingly colluding with senior government officials to occupy key positions and 'capture' key institutions, the question that arose was how to respond," continued President Ramaphosa's statement.

"The first option available to me was to resign from the Executive.   While I would have earned praise from many quarters, this action would have significantly impaired my ability to contribute to bring about an end to state capture.

"This was a question that not only I had to grapple with, but also other members of the Executive who were deeply concerned about these developments.   I had five options: resign, speak out, acquiesce and abet, remain and keep silent, or remain and resist."
 
Since the 2017 military coup that toppled Zimbabwe's dictator Robert Gabriel Mugabe; his successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has tried to distance himself from Mugabe's corrupt and tyrannical rule. He has been selling his administration as clean and democratic, "new dispensation and Second Republic". All nonsense, Mnangagwa had not only colluded with Mugabe for 37 years but had been the dictator's henchman who carried out all the dirty work of rigging elections, looting and murder of the regime opponents. 


Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Son of a Zimbabwean immigrant who is Joburg mayor defended after xenophobic attacks

27 mins ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe plans new US$1.3bn oil pipeline, finally ending Feruka monopoly

27 mins ago | 66 Views

Jubilation in ZANU PF camp as co-opted members suffer humiliation

28 mins ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe allows churches to re-open for fully vaccinated worshipers

2 hrs ago | 560 Views

Ramaphosa's piecemeal approach to Cabinet reshuffling lands former unionist as new Finance Minister

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

UK based Zimbabwean pop-star set to release new single

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Jonathan Moyo says anyone offended by Roki's Patati Patata lyrics lacked 'a moral compass'

3 hrs ago | 424 Views

Welshman Ncube-led MDC suspends 4 top party officials

4 hrs ago | 987 Views

Esidakeni farm grab unacceptable, says Mutsvangwa

4 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Cop killer arrested

4 hrs ago | 871 Views

Man kills self after beating wife to death

4 hrs ago | 620 Views

David Mabuza stays clear of Ramaphosa's insurrection lies

4 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Delta Beverages bans unvaccinated workers from attending work

5 hrs ago | 829 Views

Takesure Zamar dumps Harvest House church

7 hrs ago | 2098 Views

Xenophobic campaign launched against Zimbabwean Mayor of Joburg

10 hrs ago | 4885 Views

Ramaphosa throws Zuma under the bus

11 hrs ago | 5737 Views

ZRP warns hit and run drivers

12 hrs ago | 816 Views

Govt urged to prioritise e-Learning in marginalised areas

12 hrs ago | 237 Views

Tsholotsho South MP dies of Covid-19

12 hrs ago | 2414 Views

Mnangagwa accused of 'bribery'

13 hrs ago | 2450 Views

Govt not paying civil servants promised Covid-19 insurance

13 hrs ago | 883 Views

ZUPCO drivers in defiant strike over salaries

14 hrs ago | 1900 Views

Zimbabwean takes over as Johannesburg Mayor

14 hrs ago | 3459 Views

Marry pens an emotional letter to Chiwenga

14 hrs ago | 4392 Views

Masvingo rubbishes AG Chiri's report

14 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Mnangagwa must be doing something right

15 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Chamisa to make raft of changes after 'winning' 2023 elections

15 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Mnangagwa frets over rogue soldiers

15 hrs ago | 1900 Views

Zimbabwean heroes died for nothing, says SA white party experiment

15 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Makururu to engage Johane Marange over child marriages

15 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Matiza's son flouts Zanu-PF election guidelines

15 hrs ago | 1029 Views

EU avails €3m for needy Zimbabweans in urban areas

15 hrs ago | 474 Views

Mnangagwa's lockdown extension irks informal traders

15 hrs ago | 723 Views

Kariba Dam water recedes

15 hrs ago | 989 Views

BCC in U-turn over mayor's mansion

15 hrs ago | 663 Views

Delta, Varun share beverages market

15 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mnangagwa to empower Zimbabwe military with hi-tech hardware

15 hrs ago | 438 Views

Broad daylight smuggling

15 hrs ago | 691 Views

Zimbabwe Defence Forces here to serve, says Gen PV Sibanda

15 hrs ago | 402 Views

Heroine Ngwenya burial set for Saturday

15 hrs ago | 298 Views

Earthquake hits Binga

15 hrs ago | 335 Views

ZACC probes school's tender processes

15 hrs ago | 424 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days