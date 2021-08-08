Chamisa can solve Zimbabwe problems

Opinion / Columnist

THE situation we are in is not only pathetic, but terrible. Keeping quiet is not the solution. We need to speak out, fight for our democratic rights and be the game-changers.It is only you and I who can make Zimbabwe a great nation.The late former President Robert Mugabe placed us in this situation after he dismally failed to maintain the standards which were put in place by the late former Rhodesian Prime Minister Ian Douglas Smith before independence.Mugabe's successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has actually proved to be following in Mugabe's footsteps.He has managed to master Mugabe's rule book to the letter.Now it is our duty to take over from where our heroes such as the late Zanla general Josiah Magama Tongogara, Herbert Chitepo, Nikita Mangena and all the other gallant sons and daughters of Zimbabwe who perished fighting for this country.What inspires me the most is that the above-mentioned heroes showed unwavering determination in the fight for equality and freedom, among others.Those comrades fought a good fight.As youths, we should continue with the struggle. We need jobs, freedom and a better Zimbabwe.Youthful MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has the potential to take us to Canaan.