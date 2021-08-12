Why become a chartered accountant

Opinion / Columnist

IF you are thinking about a career in business, accountancy or finance, then becoming a chartered accountant (CA) can take you there: find out why it could be one of the best choices you ever make.A great choice of career pathsQualifying as an Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (Icas) CA will open many doors for your career.After gaining the prestigious, highly respected CA qualification you could go on to work within the highest levels of accountancy, finance or business.From cutting-edge technology companies to global financial centres, accountancy firms and government bodies, becoming a CA is your passport to success. If you have got an entrepreneurial streak, chartered accountancy also offers the perfect foundation for starting your own business.Interesting and exciting workThe stereotype is that chartered accountancy is dull and boring. However, the reality is anything but! You will do so much more than crunch numbers: as a chartered accountant you will get to grips with what it means to make (and keep!) a business successful.Icas CAs have truly amazing careers, from helping organise the Rio 2016 Olympics to working for top brand names and setting up successful businesses. Just take a look at what some of our CAs have achieved with their careers.The potential to work anywhereAs a CA the world really is your oyster: you will be in demand at home, and abroad. The ICAS CA qualification is internationally recognised and respected around the world.With 14% of Icas members now based overseas, you'll be in good company if you decide an international career is for you.No other career offers the mobility that a chartered accountancy qualification does. Today's member takes on the role of a business advisor, who makes high-level strategic decisions, aimed at driving business, improving profit margins and increasing market share for their clients / employers.Many CAs also use their expertise to form their own businesses, becoming highly successful entrepreneurs.CAs are found at the highest level in virtually every sector from financial services and banking, to the public sector. The rewards that go with the chartered qualification are significant.For an accountancy qualification to be truly global, accountancy bodies in other countries must recognise not only your education, but also the training you undertook to become qualified.Chartered accountancy is the only professional accounting qualification that has this recognition worldwide.Determining how well received your accountancy qualification is on the global market is an important investigation which should be undertaken by anybody considering a career in accountancy.Chartered accountancy is different. Members of CAs and have true global mobility with both their education, and crucially, their training recognised internationally.Great salary and benefitsStarting salaries for chartered accountants are pretty impressive, and compare favourably with salaries for those starting out in law, general management and banking.Once you qualify, you can earn anything from £26 000 (US$36 000) to £50 000 (US$60 000) per annum for your chosen career path.Future salary prospects for chartered accountants are also great: according to a recent salary survey, more than 40% of Icas members got an above-inflation pay rise in 2015.A secure professionCompanies, no matter their size, need chartered accountants. What's more, chartered accountancy is recognised as one of the most recession-proof professions in the United Kingdom. If you choose to become a chartered accountant, your career is likely to be stable with strong demand for your skills.If you want your career to be challenging, rewarding and exciting, becoming an Icas CA offers all of this, and more.If you are ready to take the first step towards becoming a CA, our dedicated website becomeaca.icas.com is your next stop. You can find out more about the CA qualification, read extraordinary CA stories and search for job vacancies that are relevant to you.Becoming a CA combines innovative education with mentored work experience, to produce accountants who possess a greater ability to analyse and interpret business problems and develop dynamic solutions.Perhaps that's why CAs have the edge over their counterparts: they rise further and faster into more diverse and important roles in organisations.The chartered differenceWe are often asked what the difference between studying chartered accountancy and other accounting qualifications is. The answer is that no other professional accounting qualification provides students with the same support, structure, guidance and quality of education throughout the training process.