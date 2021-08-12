Zambia decides as Zimbabwe waits in anticipation

Opinion / Columnist

The winds of change are blowing lackadaisically across the Southern African region with much hope and sending dictators to the cleaners.The citizens of Zambia especially the youth have braved the chilly weather to go and decide their fate.They were active and vigilant in protection of their vote during and after the just ended 2021 election. It was encouraging to see voters waiting to for their turn to cast their votes.Zambians were fed up by misrule from President Edgar Lungu and they did what was supposed to be done through expressing their anger in the ballot box. Politicians must understand that political power is temporary.What is currently happening in Zimbabwe is so worrisome compared to what is happening in Zambia because we have two different political systems here.We have so far not witnessed the Zambian military getting involved in Zambian politics unlike our Zimbabwe National Army which dabbles in domestic politics.In Zimbabwe the people are also fed up and angry but when people think about the gross intimidation, long and short sleeved, torturing, killings and arbitray arrests and jail sentences for nothing they get scared and retreat.The military intervention is another push factor which scares away people.On Thursday during the time of voting Zambia restricted WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter access as voting continues across the country to elect a new leader, disruptions and shutdowns of internet services continued.President Edgar Lungu is in a tight race with opposition rival Hakainde Hichilema.We are learning from Zambians elections that a very big voter turnout can make things happen and that it can be done. The vote must also be protected to avoid any form of rigging.Dictators are not in the business of allowing elections that could remove them from their thrones.The problem with dictactors is that during campaigns they use Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp to communicate and convey their manifestos to the people but on the voting day they switch the same recipients off.Such leaders have no place in a democratic set up and their fingers must be burnt in the ballot box.Zimbabwe needs a new crop of leadership. An Intellectually astute, open to new ideas and far wiser. A leadership which will occupy positions of authority knowing that one day it will have to pass the baton to the next generation.Email - konileonard606@gmail.comTwitter -@Leokoni+27616868508