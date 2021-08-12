Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zambia decides as Zimbabwe waits in anticipation

7 mins ago | Views
The winds of change are blowing lackadaisically across the Southern African region with much hope and sending dictators to the cleaners.

The citizens of Zambia especially the youth have braved the chilly weather to go and decide their fate.

They were active and vigilant in protection of their vote during and after the just ended 2021 election. It was encouraging to see voters waiting to for their turn to cast their votes.

Zambians were fed up by misrule from President Edgar Lungu and they did what was supposed  to be done through expressing their anger in the ballot box. Politicians must understand that political power is temporary.

What is currently happening in Zimbabwe is so worrisome compared to what is happening in Zambia because we have two different political systems here.

We have so far not witnessed the Zambian military getting involved in Zambian politics unlike our Zimbabwe National Army which dabbles in domestic politics.

In Zimbabwe the people are also fed up and angry but when people think about the gross intimidation, long and short sleeved, torturing, killings and arbitray arrests and jail sentences for nothing they get scared and retreat.

The military intervention is another push factor which scares away people.

On Thursday during the time of voting Zambia restricted WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter access as voting continues across the country to elect a new leader, disruptions and shutdowns of internet services continued.

President Edgar Lungu is in a tight race with opposition rival Hakainde Hichilema.

We are learning from Zambians elections that a very big voter turnout can make things happen and that it can be done. The vote must also be protected to avoid any form of rigging.

Dictators are not in the business of allowing elections that could remove them from their thrones.

The problem with dictactors is that during campaigns they use Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp to communicate and convey their manifestos to the people but on the voting day they switch the same recipients off.

Such leaders have no place in a democratic set up and their fingers must be burnt in the ballot box.

Zimbabwe needs a new crop of leadership. An Intellectually astute, open to new ideas and far wiser. A leadership which will occupy positions of authority knowing that one day it will have to pass the baton to the next generation.

Email - konileonard606@gmail.com
Twitter -@Leokoni
+27616868508

Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Nothing so special about a president such that can't be held answerable to the people

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Polyclinics demanding payment for COVID-19 vaccines?

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Disciplinary hearing for MDC's Zivira, Chiroodza

8 mins ago | 10 Views

Millers push for wheat bran import ban repeal

9 mins ago | 16 Views

'Covid-19 patients starving at Isolation Centre'

37 mins ago | 69 Views

Biti blocked from returning to Parliament

40 mins ago | 320 Views

Plot to oust South Africa's David Mabuza

2 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Vocal sensation takes Mzansi by storm

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Passion Java distances himself from ZANU PF

3 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Transport associations demand increase of buses

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Omalayitsha cry foul over police officers demanding grocery bribes

4 hrs ago | 642 Views

Chiwenga targets Auditor General

5 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Fresh anti-Zimbabwe govt protests coming

5 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Bulawayo parking system a massive surveillance project?

5 hrs ago | 428 Views

4 die after vehicle stalls and overturns several times

5 hrs ago | 796 Views

Masiyiwa's daughter launches digital learning platform

5 hrs ago | 422 Views

Tsholotsho MP declared liberation hero

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwe planning a new tourism town in remote Kanyemba

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

'Mujuru killed in a ritual occultic sacrifice'

7 hrs ago | 4987 Views

Binga gets a modern school from NetOne

8 hrs ago | 494 Views

Nabbed poachers bash cops

11 hrs ago | 1723 Views

Kore throws Thabitha Khumalo under the bus

12 hrs ago | 3521 Views

Mwonzora executives in looting storm

12 hrs ago | 1879 Views

MDC Alliance top officials attend MDC-T meeting

12 hrs ago | 2144 Views

Zanu-PF implodes

12 hrs ago | 2579 Views

Bulawayo Zupco drivers call off strike

12 hrs ago | 723 Views

Police close in on Johane Marange 'rapist' husband

12 hrs ago | 2570 Views

Top cop arrested for abusing exhibit vehicle

12 hrs ago | 1031 Views

'Brace for lifetime COVID-19 after-effects'

12 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Nkayi South MP's rant stokes fire

12 hrs ago | 537 Views

Marabini says extended lockdown exposed fly-by-night artistes

12 hrs ago | 275 Views

Hope for football resumption

12 hrs ago | 152 Views

Gumede, Ndebele pay tribute to Maphepha

12 hrs ago | 502 Views

Church can't turn away the unvaccinated

12 hrs ago | 1081 Views

Minister in fresh farm grab storm

12 hrs ago | 946 Views

Villagers vow to fight off Chinese

12 hrs ago | 875 Views

'Internet censorship worst in Zimbabwe'

12 hrs ago | 308 Views

Fuel imports figures stunted, says Zera

12 hrs ago | 360 Views

#SanctionsMustGo: An objective economic lens

12 hrs ago | 88 Views

Backyard drug peddling exposed

12 hrs ago | 328 Views

Zimbabwe's Heroes, Defence Forces Days have lost sparkle

12 hrs ago | 190 Views

The quandary of reopening schools

12 hrs ago | 495 Views

Williams, Ervine return

12 hrs ago | 123 Views

Tough targets for NetOne

12 hrs ago | 188 Views

Unfortunately, you can now buy counterfeit money online

12 hrs ago | 134 Views

Why become a chartered accountant

12 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwe liberation icons deserve a political leadership worthy of their sacrifice

12 hrs ago | 150 Views

Why Zimbabwe needs democracy and human rights.

12 hrs ago | 83 Views

MDC Alliance workers thrown to the dogs

12 hrs ago | 655 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days