Elections will cut Mwonzora to size

THE centre is no longer holding anymore. The cow no longer produces milk as it used to do.MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora is suffering from leadership kwashiorkor and it is clear that he is a Zanu-PF puppet taking orders from his handlers.Why is he pushing for a government of national unity (GNU)when there are only a about 17 months before we hold elections?Why would people care about a deal that is going to benefit greedy political spentforces who did not even garner votes in the 2018 elections? Why do we need a GNU when the ruling Zanu-PF party is doing well?Zimbabweans know that Mwonzora and his cabal are hard to sell to the electorate come 2023 and are working round the clock to convince President Emmerson Mnangagwa to agree to a dialogue and form a GNU that will illegally postpone 2023 elections. They call themselves the constitutional gurus, but their appetite to shred the Constitution is beyond imagination.This narrative is also being pushed by a factional group supporting Mnangagwa which wants him to have another term. Mwonzora and Mnangagwa want to get power without the mandate of the people?Mwonzora is aware that going into an election with MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa will see him falling by the wayside. He knows he is unelectable. Their claim that they have people who support them is a fallacy.People should be wary of Mwonzora's claims that about 68% of the population has confirmed that it wants a GNU. Where and when did he carry out that research?Mwonzora's manoeuvring to political leadership through unorthodox means has been exposed. He grabbed the Richard Morgan Tsvangirai House using the military, recalled MPs using captured courts and is trying to armtwist people to agree to his selfish agenda.No matter how many times Mwonzora tries to avoid the ballot box and the people, the law will push him to the polling booth.Mwonzora so far has not made an impact on the political arena besides recalling MDC Alliance MPs. It is a matter of time and elections will humble this big brother.