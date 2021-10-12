Zanu-PF leadership consigning people to abject poverty

Opinion / Columnist

THE rate at which government is destroying the nation boggles the mind.Zimbabwe's woes are complex and are compounded by the Zanu-PF government's misguided policies, nepotism and corruption. The country resembles a war-weary nation.The destruction of Zimbabwe and distraction of its people from bread and butter issues has helped to breed a lost generation.Some people genuinely believe the Zanu-PF government lie that the country is under sanctions which are hampering economic growth.That the West wants to recolonise Zimbabwe, is a first degree lie and propaganda meant to woodwink the masses into supporting a moribund regime under the pretext of losing sovereignty.Such fiction and the emergence of Zanu-PF factionalism has distracted the people from issues that really matter.Yet it is these excesses, errors of judgment and argument of force instead of the force of argument by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his clique that has plunged us into this economic and political decay.No matter what Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF tell the gullible, the truth is they have shamelessly brought the nation to its knees through a cocktail of toxic political and economic policies which no other country has ever tried to implement in the 21st Century. Mnangagwa is solely responsible for the economic mismanagement and political crises which have turned Zimbabwe into a basket case.