Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu-PF leadership consigning people to abject poverty

12 Oct 2021 at 05:59hrs | Views
THE rate at which government is destroying the nation boggles the mind.

Zimbabwe's woes are complex and are compounded by the Zanu-PF government's misguided policies, nepotism and corruption. The country resembles a war-weary nation.

The destruction of Zimbabwe and distraction of its people from bread and butter issues has helped to breed a lost generation.

Some people genuinely believe the Zanu-PF government lie that the country is under sanctions which are hampering economic growth.

That the West wants to recolonise Zimbabwe, is a first degree lie and propaganda meant to woodwink the masses into supporting a moribund regime under the pretext of losing sovereignty.

Such fiction and the emergence of Zanu-PF factionalism has distracted the people from issues that really matter.

Yet it is these excesses, errors of judgment and argument of force instead of the force of argument by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his clique that has plunged us into this economic and political decay.

No matter what Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF tell the gullible, the truth is they have shamelessly brought the nation to its knees through a cocktail of toxic political and economic policies which no other country has ever tried to implement in the 21st Century. Mnangagwa is solely responsible for the economic mismanagement and political crises which have turned Zimbabwe into a basket case.



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

2 hrs ago | 966 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Kick ZIFA out

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 919 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 478 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 550 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 551 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

13 hrs ago | 881 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

13 hrs ago | 840 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days