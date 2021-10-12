Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mnangagwa took Sona for political grandstanding

12 Oct 2021 at 05:59hrs | Views
CRISIS in Zimbabwe Coalition has noted with huge concern the failure by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to face the reality of the situation prevailing in Zimbabwe during his State of the Nation Address (Sona) delivered on October 7, 2021.

It is unfortunate that instead of appreciating the fact that corruption and the plunder of national resources by political elites are responsible for the economic turmoil in Zimbabwe, Mnangagwa took the Sona as an opportunity for political grandstanding.

Mnangagwa in his address said his government was buoyed by an upward growth trajectory of the economy yet events on the ground prove that the economic crisis in Zimbabwe, which has been worsened by corruption has relegated the majority of ordinary Zimbabweans to abject poverty at a time unemployment continues to rise.

We are concerned that Mnangagwa deliberately chose to ignore the fact that prices of basic commodities continue to soar while salaries for workers continue to be eroded by inflation.

In September 2021, the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe announced that a low-income urban family of six requires about $41 235,93 to sustain their monetary needs per month. The money amounts to around US$490 per month.

The effect of this announcement is that civil servants, most of whom are earning below US$300 have been relegated to abject poverty. What is more worrying is the fact that the government has responded with brutality to genuine calls by trade unionists advocating for a living wage.

We urge Mnangagwa to ensure the government walks the talk in addressing the plight of workers and tackling corruption.

The nation continues to witness a catch and release scenario whereby bigwigs arrested on corruption charges will eventually walk scot-free, while pronouncements on improving the welfare of civil servants have not yielded positive results.

On another note, Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition is concerned over the determination by government to muzzle operations of civil society organisations and further shrink the democratic space.

During his address, Mnangagwa highlighted that Parliament will speed up amendments to the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Act as part of efforts to regulate operations of non-governmental organisations.

Amendments to the PVO Act will give the government power to monitor registration and activities of Private Voluntary Organisations as well as to punish the organisations for "non-compliance".

We reiterate that amendments to the PVO Act are part of efforts to entrench authoritarian rule and weaponise the law and this has far-reaching implications on democracy in Zimbabwe, especially as we head towards the 2023 elections.



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

2 hrs ago | 967 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

Kick ZIFA out

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 919 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 550 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 552 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 179 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 287 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

13 hrs ago | 881 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

13 hrs ago | 840 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days