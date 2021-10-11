Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

What's the point in building Zimbabwe 'brick by brick' whilst dismantling it 'wall by wall'?

2 hrs ago | Views
There is a popular saying, "taking two steps forward, and one step backwards" - that describes a scenario whereby things are not going smoothly, when one's efforts are not yielding the desired results, and progress feels arduous.

At first, I believed this adage aptly described the prevailing socio-economic situation in Zimbabwe.

But then, before writing this article, I actually tried it out in my house.

I started walking two steps forward, and one step back.

It soon dawned on me that, what we had in Zimbabwe was something completely different - since, although the progress was slow, I actually managed to reach my target point.

I then tried out another proverb - "taking one step forward and two steps back".

Now, that was quiet something. Instead of moving forward, I ended up bumping into furniture that was behind me.

I am so glad no one was in the lounge with me to see the spectacle - otherwise, they would have recorded a viral comedic video!

Nonetheless, I had finally proven a saying that accurately described what was going on in our country - and, has especially been the case for the past two decades.

We are living in a country where we appear to be making some progress, yet we have leaders who make ill-fated and disastrous decisions that cause us to be further behind than we were when we began.

Who can forget when our country used to be the envy of the African continent - as having some of the most highly learned people, coupled with an exceptional literacy rate of around ninety one percent (91%)?

When teachers, like my own late father, were the pride of the community - well respected and regarded with dignity and honour - whilst, our educational institutions had more than adequate learning material, and primary schools filled with encyclopedia and all manner of reference books (that turned people as myself into bookworms from a very young age).

Yet, my heart sinks to its lowest when our teachers now earn one third what a domestic worker gets in South Africa - with someone doing 'piece jobs' cleaning people's homes receiving an average of ZAR300 (about USD20) per day, whilst those who are teaching our children in Zimbabwe get less than USD6 per day.

Honestly, how can we claim to be making progress - empowering our children with the right education, and even setting up so-called 'innovation hubs' in our tertiary institutions - but, on the other hand, we have a ruling elite that appears hellbent on decimating the entire education system?

How is a country supposed to make any progress, when our teachers - the backbone of the country's future - find it more lucrative being domestic workers in foreign lands, than teaching the next generation of Zimbabweans?

Is it not embarrassing that, a country like Rwanda would court our teachers and promising them a better life, right under the nose of our government (which has pathetically failed to adequately take good care of them)?

I found it rather embarrassing that the ruling establishment actually felt some depraved sense of pride, when Paul Kagame (Rwanda president) requested their facilitation in this teacher transfer.

What is there to be proud of, when another man asks to take your wife, as he can take better care of her, than yourself?

As we continue to take one step forward and two steps back, I will not be exaggerating when I say that, soon Zimbabwe will no longer have schools and learning to talk about - and, that will surely spell doom for the nation, because we will have a whole new generation of uneducated and unlearned adults, whose only hope for survival will be criminality and all manner of vices.

Indeed, it is not, and has never been, in dispute, that we have a clueless, kleptomaniac, and oppressive regime - whose only purpose in life appears to steal, kill, and destroy - but, what type of inaptitude would lead a whole group of people, who have the audacity to call themselves leaders, fail to maintain a vibrant education system?

They can not even stabilize the country's currency. They have proven incapable of even attracting legitimate investors - as opposed to the questionable characters whom they are fond of associating - leaving most of our youth without any employment prospects.

However, failing to guarantee the future of this country's children is the worst of all failures.

The ruling elite may try to hoodwink the nation, and the world, over building the country 'brick by brick' - which, to me, sounds nothing more than a lame excuse for the negligible and insignificant 'progress' being made - yet, on the other hand, busily dismantling it 'wall by wall'!

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, author, and political commentator. Please feel free to contact him on WhatsApp/Call: +263715667700 / +263782283975, or Calls Only: +263788897936 / +263733399640, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com



Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Bullet proof car for Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1006 Views

Shops shut down ahead of Chamisa's visit

1 hr ago | 918 Views

Mnagagwa and Zanu-pf are defeatable

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Kick ZIFA out

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Econet answers church's prayers

2 hrs ago | 289 Views

Chinamasa needs to tone down rhetoric

3 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Police, Zanu-PF alliance exposed

3 hrs ago | 909 Views

Biti assault case postponed to next week

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

'US, Zimbabwe fights not affecting citizens'

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

Zanu-PF frets over internal chaos

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Gweru to maintain water rationing

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Private sector major culprit of graft, says Zacc boss

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa imposed as SRC leader

3 hrs ago | 538 Views

Wage dispute threatens Hwange power station upgrades

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

November Zimsec exam timetable out

3 hrs ago | 541 Views

ZUPCO murder suspect granted $20,000 bail

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

BCC climbs down on rates hike

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

'Top cop forged EcoCash transactions to nail opponent'

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

'Arresting executives will destabilise market'

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

Chloride expands outlets as imports fall

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe must beware of COVID-19 fourth wave

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Brain drain too rampant in the health sector

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

English netball club re-sign Zimbabwe captain

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

55 000 arrested for border crimes

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Hubby killer's trial stalls

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Businessman killed during robbery

3 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mental exam for ritual murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Biti hits out at magistrate

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mutsvangwa praises SADC stance on sanctions

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zesa promises to improve electricity supply

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zanu-PF welcomes UN special rapporteur

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Serial armed robber arrested

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

22 motorists arrested over LED light bars

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

7 murder victims named

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

'Forex rentals at blackmarket rates illegal'

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

IMF maintains positive outlook for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Commercial cargo piling up at border

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Time Bank offers to finance former farmers' compensation

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

RBZ directs banks to detect currency abusers

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Legend Houghton returns to ZC structures

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

CAPS United players boycott training

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

All set for Zanu-PF conference

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

ZIFA apologises

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa labels attack on convoy 'primitive'

13 hrs ago | 881 Views

Chamisa faces Zanu-PF onslaught

13 hrs ago | 839 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days