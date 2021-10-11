Latest News Editor's Choice


Kick ZIFA out

Zimbabwe national team nicknamed The Warriors tumbled again at their own magnificent hunting ground National Sports Stadium in Harare.

The Black Stars of Ghana proved to be serious contenders in their persue to gain a ticket to the 2022 Qatar World Cup soccer jamboree. Buoyed by Arsenal star Thomas Partey national team captain the Ghananian displayed quality football and showed depth.

Watching the Warriors succumbing to the Black Stars of Ghana was like watching a sheep being led to the slaughterhouse.

All our dreams for our 2022 World cup maiden appearance  have been shattered. Our players were not even showing any signs of life and  seriousness towards  winning the match. They were just lifeless and showing signs of fatigue.

This was the worst  ever performance witnessed. The quality of our players is also questionable. I think we should now rest players like Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiat. Zimbabwe needs  two sharp and forceful strikers who must shove defenders for the entire match for a good example strikers like Chelsea Romeli Lukaku always give defenders hard times.

We also have a problem with our government which does not sponsor football. Players need to be motivated for them to play and produce results. Where did Zifa put the #Covid19 Fifa grants? From the last two matches played so far, the government failed to motivate the players so as to play well. That is why we saw a lukewarm performance from the hopeless Warriors. Zifa on the other side is not spared. It has contributed to the  killing of our football in Zimbabwe.

Zifa is a sad joke. Travelling issues and arrangements of the Warriors remain a thorny sticking issue which must be addressed by the football body.

Grassroots football  development has not been taken seriously by the government. Most of the social training grounds have been turned into flea markets or parking areas. Most of these recreational facilities have been abondoned long time ago with city councils failing to resuscitate them.

Zimbabwe has a lot of untamed talent but  it is being allowed to go down the drain. It is critical to start developing our future national players at grassroots levels. Junior policy football  development must be enforced in our primary and secondary schools. Set up junior structures right up to the senior national level. We need more soccer Academies. Our domestic football league is in shambles. Talent search is needed.

This should also apply to all sports desciplines like netball, women's soccer, rugby,  hockey just to mention a few.

Taking a visit to high density areas like Mbare, Mabvuku,   Chitungwiza, Glen View and Warren Park most of these recreational facilities are delapitating and not even serviceable.

Gwanzura Stadium, is the only colonial facade still giving off an aura of faded majesty.

Sport is serious business in this age.
I would like to challenge the responsible ministry of Sports and Culture to draw out a plan for the use of sports development.

Everyday we hear and see some selfish governent ministers on lavish spending sprees and they give a blind eye to the upliftment of the young people in different sport activities. Government and private sector commit to the development of football.

Long back we used to have Stalin Mau Mau a boxing promoter who had a passion of boxing. During his tenure we saw a number of new boxers emerging in the country the likes of Mbare based Alfonso Zvenyika popularly known as Mosquito and Mabvuku based Monalisa Sibanda.

We should also see a number of sponsors partnering with the government in developing sports.
We need sound   management in our football and try to avoid these shortcuts.

Email - konileonard606@gmail.com
Twitter - @Leokoni
+27616868508

Source - Leonard Koni
