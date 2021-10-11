Zanu PF attacks on MDC will galvanise and blind supporters to Wizard of Oz Scarecrow trickery

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe is caught in a catch 22! We a stuck in a political and economic mess and those who have landed us here are the ones profiting from our suffering and misery and, worst of all, they have the power to keep us here!Zimbabwe's serious economic and political mess is a man-made situation, a result from decades of gross mismanagement and rampant corruption. We have sunk deeper and deeper into the abyss because we, the ordinary people have been powerless to remove those in positions of power and authority to stop the rot. They have instituted a political systems to ensure they remain in power no matter what.One way the ruling elite have exercise their tyrannical control over us is making sure the national political discourse never rise above the mundane and trivia of shouting and throwing stones at each other. Every time the political discussions soared into the more constructive phase to discuss such matters what are the real causes of the economic and political mess, what should be done, etc. the ruling elite have stepped in to disrupt the discussion.Each time the nation has tries to drag itself out of the live of mindless political shouting, slogans, rhetoric and verbal and physical violence; the ruling elite have let lose the political thugs, like wolves among sheep, to reimposed the chaos and violence back on the national agenda, especially during elections.It was no accident, for example, that the violent farm invasions of 2000 to 2013 always flared up towards and during national elections. The gratuitous violence that accompanied the farm invasion were to make sure the farm invasions pushed corruption, mismanagement, etc. off the national agenda - corruption, etc. become trivial matters compared to television imagines of farm houses ablaze and farmer owners and the workers being attacked by mobs.Zanu PF has used the brainwashed war veterans and the party's youth militia, the green bombers, to carry out the dirty work of intimidating, harassing, beating and raping the party's critics and opponents. The heavy stuff of abducting, arrest and murdering has been left to the partisan Police, Army, CIO and Prison Services personal. The judiciary and other state institutions provided the legal cover and backup. Zanu PF has corrupted the Police, etc. rendering them party organs in all but name whose number priority is to keep Zanu PF in power at all cost.The country has had many opportunities to implement the democratic reforms and thus dismantle the de facto Zanu PF one-party state, the best opportunity was during the 2008 to 2013 GNU.SADC leaders refused to grant Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF legitimacy following the party's blatant cheating and use of wanton violence in the 2008 elections. The regional body forced Zanu PF to accept the need to implement a raft of democratic reforms to to agree to the implementation of a raft of democratic reforms to restore the individual freedoms and rights including the right to free, fair and credible elections.A Government of National Unity (GNU) was formed comprising Zanu PF and the two MDC factions. The task of implementing the democratic reforms was entrusted to Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends.Sadly, the MDC leaders turned out to be corrupt and breathtakingly incompetent; they failed to implement even one token reform in five years of the GNU.However, the MDC supporters have remained as faithful as dogs to the party leaders regardless of the later's repeated blatant betray; first, failing to implement reforms and then participating in flawed elections to give vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy. The supporters have failed to understand, even now with the benefit of hindsight, what the GNU was about much less comprehend the betrayals.Both Zanu PF and MDC have relied on their respective pool of supporters being very naive and gullible to keep the nation stuck in the mindless squabbling, empty slogan and fighting mode. The attack on Nelson Chamisa and his entourage on Monday has galvanised both Zanu PF and MDC supporters more than anything either party could have said or done.Both Zanu PF and MDC would have no clue what to do to dig the nation out of the economic and political mess the country is in; if they had they would have articulated the plan and, better still, implemented it. And yet to listen to the passionate support of their respective supporters, one would be forgiven to think Chamisa/ Mnangagwa are the Albert Einstein of political science! The reality is these supporters are nothing but the simple minded Apple Trees in the Wizard of Oz!Dorothy : [Reaches to pick an apple from the apple tree, the tree grabs the apple and slaps her hand] Ouch! Angry Apple Tree : What do you think you're doing? Dorothy : We've been walking a long ways and I was hungry and... did you say something? Angry Apple Tree : She was hungry! Apple Tree : [Repeating after The Angry Apple Tree] She was hungry! Angry Apple Tree : Well, how would you like to have someone come along and pick something off of you? Dorothy : Oh, dear! I keep forgetting I'm not in Kansas! The Scarecrow : [disparagingly] Come along, Dorothy. You don't want any of *those* apples! Hmph! Angry Apple Tree : Are you hinting my apples aren't what they ought to be? The Scarecrow : [sarcastically] Oh no! It's just that she doesn't like little green worms! Angry Apple Tree : Oh you! [the trees start shaking their branches angrily] The Scarecrow : [in Dorothy's ear] I'll show you how to get apples! [taunts the trees by making a face; the first tree throws an apple that knocks him down] Dorothy : [concerned] Oh! [the trees continue throwing apples] The Scarecrow : Hooray! I guess that did it! Help yourself!The rational thing to do is for MDC and the rest in the opposition camp would be to demand the implementation of the democratic reforms so the elections are free, fair and credible. Zanu PF has ignored calls for reforms because the party knows that MDC and the rest in the opposition camp will participate in the flawed elections as long as Zanu PF offers them a few gravy train seats - which Zanu PF has done since the 2013 elections.Both Zanu PF and MDC know what they have to do to get their own supporters to participate in the flawed and illegal elections. The result will be another landslide victory for Zanu PF and Chamisa and his fellow MDC leaders will get their consolation price of a few gravy train seats.The loser, as usual, are the ordinary people; they will be stuck with the corrupt, incompetent and vote rigging Zanu PF regime for five more years. There is no doubt that the Angry Apple Tree was not going to be so easily fool again next time. It is shocking that even after 41 years of rigged Zimbabweans are still conned by "Scarecrow" Chamisa into giving up their right to free, fair and credible elections because he has "Winning In Rigged Elections (WIRE) strategies!The dirties trick both Zanu PF and MDC have played on the ordinary Zimbabweans is to make them panic so they cannot think for themselves!Zimbabwe is in this political and economic mess because no nation can ever thrive when the majority are treated like morons for the selfish benefit of the few ruling elite.