A red card or exit package for ED and his ZANU-PF Govt in 2023

31 mins ago | Views
The ground is shaking for EDiot and his cronies as they crave to hold onto power in 2023 when their fall is imminent.

The sudden rise and revival of ZAPU with Sibangilizwe as the man- of - the - match in a scramble for the Party Presidential ticket which is expected to hold its peaceful congress scheduled for the 28-30 October , is giving ZANU sleepless nights.

Sibangilizwe has hit the ground running which has brought back his father's spirit of peace and harmony back to life.

In many parties both opposition and ZANU this time around there could have been reported cases of violence from rivalry camps but ZAPU has sent the message of peace and democracy straight, getting allulations from both the abandoned, old and young from both the terraces within the ruling party and other political outfits envying to be ZAPU members.

ZAPU has brought a new chapter and a ray of hope to the national and regional politics. Matebeleland  seems heading for its own fresh political alliance which bring people together and form one effective voting block. It is interesting to see how Zapu will juggle national and regional interests in this context.

Zapu has no choice but to counter the exclusion of the region in policy decision making with resultant marginalisation. Their flagship policy of devolution can be the key to handling this delicate issue. The rise of MDC in Matabeleland has complicated the situation as they, too, bring outsiders to take over local councils and job opportunities.  MDC MPs and Councillors have brought their corrupt and incompetent practices learnt from their Zanu days and are busy allocating themselves stands and mining claims in the surrounding region through illicit means. The looting continues unabated. So the coming in of Sibangilizwe Nkomo and the resurgent ZAPU gives people hope that okaMqabuko will bring sanity to the region and country alike.

Yet On the other hand MDCA poses a serious threat to Zanu pf. Chamisa and his lieutenants are swimming alongside with the crocodiles as the state agents have escalated their brutality and persecution of political opponents. Meanwhile Ed is busy trying to forge a GNU with Mwonzora as a delaying tactic to the 2023 elections. The Chamisa-led party is working hard to have an alliance with other established and sprouting parties in and around the country. More such drive is seen in Harare and Mashonaland which might  in turn, when Godisinit, converge into a grand coalition with other bigger alliances elsewhere to give EDiot his red card as he does not deserve a decent exit package.

ED's Party is not giving him peace either,as the widening rifts in Zanu pf are threatening to cause implosion of the party. It is becoming clearer that ED has no control over the cuckoo party. The infighting of the top leadership in ZANU is now spilling into the streets as evidenced by recent zanu provincial scuffles.  Zanu henchmen are talking violence openly and no longer operating in dark corners. Some bigwigs have even gone an extra mile and have been seen jostling to secure places in a queue to meet the Zambian profet Isaac Brian Sovi  who was in Masvingo. This is desperation in its crudest way.
 
This is political cue for the opposition to get their act together. Lets unite and kick out the Zanu monster out of power. We can fight over the spoils after we have slain the oppressive monster and not a minute before.
Let us register to vote. All of us. Those at home and those abroad.

Mjibha Ndlovu writes in his personal capacities as a political activist pushing for democratic space in Zimbabwe. He can be contacted via email at mj1905@hotmail.co.uk

Source - Mjibha Ndlovu
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

