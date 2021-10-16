Zimbabwe still bound by chains of Mugabe dictatorship

Opinion / Columnist

Zanu-PF and MDCs have indicated that they want to give themselves monopoly over political power in Zimbabwe. Recently, I felt bad when I saw some people chanting the Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana mantra.Why don't we learn that hero-worshiping a person destroys a country and creates a dictatorship that can last for years. We create our own dictators, so let us not blame the politicians. We are more interested in giving power to the principals and not to the masses.Cry our beloved country. We do not need demigods in Zimbabwe, but the socio-economic transformation which was promised before, during and after the liberation struggle. Let us stop hero-worshipping people. Too much power makes a person susceptible to corruption.Lord Acton, a British historian wrote that: "Power tends to corrupt, absolute power corrupts absolutely".Of late, I heard the MDC Alliance on the CHASE programme saying it's the only real opposition political party in the country. It calls all other political parties proxies of Zanu-PF. Why try to belittle other political parties and cry foul when it feels that Zanu-PF has been unfair? The MDC Alliance exhibits selfish tendencies.It has already started to show dictatorial tendencies even before it gets into power. Zimbabweans must not create dictators for the third time and then cry foul.A monopoly of power centred around MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and President Emmerson Mnangagwa means that sovereignty is for the principals only.Good politics is one which confers sovereignty to all Zimbabweans and not to the principals. Let us all register to vote against the principals in 2023. Vote FAS 2023.What is independence to us fellow Zimbabweans? On September 12, 1890, the British Union Jack flag was hoisted in Salisbury, marking the official politico-economic colonisation of Zimbabwe.On April 18, 1980, the Union Jack was taken down, marking the end of British colonialism. We celebrated that year, thinking that the sacrifices that had been made would undo the discrimination, torture, suffering, impoverishment and dehumanisation of Zimbabweans. We were wrong. Who knew that 41 years later, things would be worse?Who knew that among the "comrades", some would personalise the country's independence just to be in power at the expense of the dreams that had fashioned and coloured the desire for freedom? We were fooled.