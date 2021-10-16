Mnangagwa's office not open for business

Opinion / Columnist

MR President, I know you are preaching that your door is open. I appreciate that you're an open-minded President. But my dissatisfaction is about the Office of the President and Cabinet, which for five times has refused to entertain us despite not knowing what we want to say.We have several innovations which we wanted to share with you so that they benefit Zimbabwe, but we are turned down and not even given a platform to present our ideas.Since Zimbabwe is open for business, so should be your office. It should be open to all of us as Zimbabweans.Zimbabwe is losing out because of the hostile reception innovators are given when they knock on your door. They end up taking their inventions to other countries because of the arrogance exhibited by some of your aides.They would have tried to engage your government, but were snubbed. This is different from other countries where reception is good.My plea is that you should train your aides not to turn away people who seek audience with you.Make sure the door is open, especially to locals because we have great ideas to better this nation.