Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu-PF policies driving poverty, not sanctions

by A Mbire
6 hrs ago | Views
WITH the arrival of United Nations special rapporteur, Alena Douhan, to look into the impact of sanctions on Zimbabwe, there is a danger that looking on the surface it can easily be argued that sanctions are hurting the population as a whole.

There are two easily identifiable reasons that can be and have been proffered:

- Lack of access to international markets for goods and services which went a long way in expediting the growth of the Asian Tigers.

- Similarly, lack of credit facilities which is the backbone of the Asian Tigers' rapid development, because Zimbabwe does not have open access to international banking, hindering development.

The migration to better pastures in the diaspora of around five million of our largely skilled workforce is also pointed out as being detrimental to our economic development.

On the face of it, these look like reasonable arguments for the removal of sanctions. Our economic woes can be laid on the doorstep of the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom for imposing the sanctions!

On closer scrutiny, it is the policies of the ruling Zanu-PF party that are the main drivers of the poverty in Zimbabwe, not sanctions.

Before the disastrous land expropriation policy was effected, we had open access to markets and had a very strong economy with little to no poverty.

Government has now entrenched this policy in the Constitution, so it is obviously determined not to go back on it, no matter the damage to the country and the starvation and lack of employment it has created.

Sanctions only affect those who have control of State resources who loot government institutions like National Oil Company of Zimbabwe, Cotton Company of Zimbabwe and the Grain Marketing Board.

Our gold, diamonds and other valuable minerals are largely in the hands of the politically well-connected right to the top echelons of power, so it is not easy for the banks to identify sanction breakers.

It is not sanctions, but the world-wide anti-money-laundering policies that from time-to-time get in the way of legitimate currency dealings.

If sanctions were to be lifted, would the rampant corruption and flip-flop economic policies attract international money to freely pour into Zimbabwe?

The non-payment of international debts goes back to long before sanctions were imposed.

Maladministration of our economy has not changed since we started defaulting on our international payments.

Citizens started fleeing to the diaspora long before sanctions were imposed, mainly due to political violence to start with, then economic hardships after the economy collapsed due solely to the land expropriation and resultant collapse of the farming sector.

It must be remembered that the sole beneficiaries of the land redistribution policy were Zanu-PF cadres and not the generality of the poor or people with farming skills or even a desire to farm.

The present government has not eased up on political violence or improved local job opportunities.

We have around 300 000 school-leavers a year and without government creating more jobs, people will continue to flee to the diaspora. The lifting of sanctions will not change that substantially.

It must be remembered that sanctions were imposed on the ruling elite in protest against Zanu-PF's handling of elections with violence as their main weapon.

They were imposed to support the citizenry as best the super powers could. The super powers were thinking rationally that government would quickly see the harm that its defiance of international human rights laws was inflicting on themselves and the country and change, but alas, Zanu-PF is not made up of normal caring people.

It is so easy for a caring government to have these sanctions lifted and at the same time lift the country out of economic doldrums, adhere to good governance standards, observe human rights and hold free and fair elections.

But President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu-PF party don't have an appetite for the above.

Mnangagwa has not openly condemned any acts of violence and abductions or seen to seriously oppose corruption, which makes him appear to be complicit.

Mobutu Sese Seko of the Democratic Republic of Congo ruled and raped the richest country in Africa, with the people living in abject poverty. There were no sanctions there to hide behind.

There is nothing to indicate that Zanu-PF and its leadership is any different. Regime change is our only hope!

China moved on when the leadership saw that the population was restless after the Tiananmen Square protests as the party's only way of survival, not because it wanted to develop the country.


Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Facebook planing to change company name

5 hrs ago | 668 Views

Climate Change gurus on fire

5 hrs ago | 440 Views

Chamisa fakes 'assassination' attempt?

6 hrs ago | 3326 Views

Chamisa talks about 'grief and fear'

6 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Mnangagwa told 'don't blame sanctions'

6 hrs ago | 2068 Views

Simba Makoni arrested for exchange rate violation

6 hrs ago | 3185 Views

EFF VP resigns

6 hrs ago | 1697 Views

Gukurahundi survivors demand closure

6 hrs ago | 345 Views

Police boss orders compulsory vaccination

6 hrs ago | 522 Views

Zimbabwe Dry Port operating at 65% capacity

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

EcoCash shrugs headwinds

6 hrs ago | 261 Views

New dispensation a replica of the old

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

'Bulawayo water is safe'

6 hrs ago | 102 Views

Car dealer loses US$40K to fraudster

6 hrs ago | 506 Views

Drax corruption case collapses

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe loses US$30m to smuggled washing powder

6 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zupco increases fares by 25%

6 hrs ago | 552 Views

Ngezi Platinum Stars to test Chicken Inn

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Sanctions devastate rural communities

6 hrs ago | 85 Views

Severe shortage of schools hits Nkayi

6 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets today

6 hrs ago | 280 Views

Bulawayo urban farmers to get agric inputs

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Court orders another medical test for Chiwenga's estranged wife

6 hrs ago | 202 Views

MDC in fresh sanctions shocker

6 hrs ago | 445 Views

Bosso's stability the charm that wooed Ndebele fluent Kuda Tagwirei

6 hrs ago | 382 Views

Level 2 lockdown extended

6 hrs ago | 356 Views

ZIFA flying into major storm

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwean woman unfit to stand trial over SA murder

6 hrs ago | 174 Views

Colonel Dennis Pahla dies

6 hrs ago | 366 Views

Robbers get away with US$50 000, R310 000

6 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zimbabwe cellular operators hike tariffs

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

Granny (92) killed by nephew over dog's bowl

6 hrs ago | 320 Views

Add Spanish to your resume with online Spanish tutors

16 hrs ago | 147 Views

5 Best Crypto Bitcoin Casinos - Top Crypto Casinos With Welcome Bonus

16 hrs ago | 215 Views

Missing person: Help us find him

17 hrs ago | 770 Views

Bev coming to Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 648 Views

Chamisa convoy shot at, claims MDC

17 hrs ago | 1842 Views

Ingwebu Breweries brand ambassador endorses Chamisa for 2023 presidency

17 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Biti corners magistrate, prosecutor

17 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Prophet dives to death in search of missing child

18 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Implement 2013 constitution

18 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mliswa calls for local currency

20 hrs ago | 2841 Views

Simbisa Brand rubbishes government directive

20 hrs ago | 2410 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days