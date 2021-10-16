Police inaction worrying

Opinion / Columnist

POLICE inaction on the recent attack of opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa is not only worrying, but points to an uneven political playing field that could turn bloody ahead of the 2023 elections.First, it was the attack on Chamisa's convoy in Charumbira village, Masvingo province, last Monday. The opposition leader's vehicles were allegedly damaged and five of his aides injured by suspected Zanu-PF supporters in a bid to block him from addressing party supporters in the province. The demonstrators accused Chamisa of inviting sanctions on the country.The protesters followed Chamisa to each of his meetings in the province for a full week, but surprisingly no arrests were made.Interestingly, part of the violence, according to videos that have gone viral, was committed under police watch.Zanu-PF acting political commissar Patrick Chinamasa said the attacks on Chamisa were justified because they were a result of provocation.Considering the brazenness with which the Zanu-PF supporters attacked the opposition leader, it's worrying that no arrests have been made so far.If the violence had been perpetrated by opposition supporters, they would, without doubt, be languishing in remand prison.MDC Alliance activists Joanah Mamombe, Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri, to mention a few, have cases pending at the courts for allegedly violating COVID-19 regulations, at a time when Zanu-PF has been given free rein to conduct meetings.The police, hiding behind a finger, claim that no report was lodged with them, hence they could not act.Again on Tuesday, Chamisa's convoy was intercepted in Mutare and some of the Zanu-PF youths involved were identified and a report was made, but the police still insist they have not received such a report and, therefore, cannot act.Zanu-PF Manicaland youth leader Danmore Mambondiyani, who was allegedly part of the gang, is still walking scot free.The alleged shooting of Chamisa's car, which the opposition party now claims was an assassination attempt, came as a result of the ineptitude of the police, which grants Zanu-PF the carte blanche to perpetrate more violence.If the police continue to take a partisan stance, the forthcoming elections will be bloody and this will not be good for the country. The police should guarantee peace by arresting those who engage in violence regardless of their political persuasion.A threat on Chamisa's life could plunge the country into chaos.It's high time we heard Mnangagwa speak out against the targeted attacks on Chamisa.Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga should take charge and order that all cases of political violence be investigated and perpetrators brought to book.