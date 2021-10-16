Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Police inaction worrying

5 hrs ago | Views
POLICE inaction on the recent attack of opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa is not only worrying, but points to an uneven political playing field that could turn bloody ahead of the 2023 elections.

First, it was the attack on Chamisa's convoy in Charumbira village, Masvingo province, last Monday. The opposition leader's vehicles were allegedly damaged and five of his aides injured by suspected Zanu-PF supporters in a bid to block him from addressing party supporters in the province. The demonstrators accused Chamisa of inviting sanctions on the country.

The protesters followed Chamisa to each of his meetings in the province for a full week, but surprisingly no arrests were made.

Interestingly, part of the violence, according to videos that have gone viral, was committed under police watch.

Zanu-PF acting political commissar Patrick Chinamasa said the attacks on Chamisa were justified because they were a result of provocation.

Considering the brazenness with which the Zanu-PF supporters attacked the opposition leader, it's worrying that no arrests have been made so far.

If the violence had been perpetrated by opposition supporters, they would, without doubt, be languishing in remand prison.

MDC Alliance activists Joanah Mamombe, Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri, to mention a few, have cases pending at the courts for allegedly violating COVID-19 regulations, at a time when Zanu-PF has been given free rein to conduct meetings.

The police, hiding behind a finger, claim that no report was lodged with them, hence they could not act.

Again on Tuesday, Chamisa's convoy was intercepted in Mutare and some of the Zanu-PF youths involved were identified and a report was made, but the police still insist they have not received such a report and, therefore, cannot act.

Zanu-PF Manicaland youth leader Danmore Mambondiyani, who was allegedly part of the gang, is still walking scot free.

The alleged shooting of Chamisa's car, which the opposition party now claims was an assassination attempt, came as a result of the ineptitude of the police, which grants Zanu-PF the carte blanche to perpetrate more violence.

If the police continue to take a partisan stance, the forthcoming elections will be bloody and this will not be good for the country. The police should guarantee peace by arresting those who engage in violence regardless of their political persuasion.

A threat on Chamisa's life could plunge the country into chaos.

It's high time we heard Mnangagwa speak out against the targeted attacks on Chamisa.

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga should take charge and order that all cases of political violence be investigated and perpetrators brought to book.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

NetOne remembers Wedza

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

At times, I really wish Zimbabwe was a colony again!

3 hrs ago | 765 Views

Mnangagwa Zanu-PF's presidency challenged in court

5 hrs ago | 1685 Views

RBZ shuts down forex platform to stem currency decline

5 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Chamisa attacked again?

5 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Mnangagwa admits to party chaos

5 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Sibangilizwe Nkomo loses Zapu Harare nominations

5 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Zanu-PF strategies now outdated

5 hrs ago | 461 Views

MDC activists application for exception dismissed

5 hrs ago | 140 Views

'NRZ has been on perennial decline mode'

5 hrs ago | 172 Views

'Zesa engineers running Eskom'

5 hrs ago | 1009 Views

'Zimbabwe fuel the most expensive in Sadc'

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Cop bashes minor for igniting firecrackers

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Parly grills new Education minister

5 hrs ago | 518 Views

Mat North civil servants relocation imminent

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Carl Joshua drops marriage bombshell?

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

Chamisa's MDC needs to grow up if it wants to be electable

5 hrs ago | 198 Views

Man kills wife, hides body on mountain top

5 hrs ago | 325 Views

Stanbic avails US$21,6m for Beitbridge border upgrade

5 hrs ago | 106 Views

Court dismisses MDC Alliance activists' application

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimra cracks whip at border

5 hrs ago | 226 Views

Chamisa's MDC getting hot under the collar over UN rapporteur's visit

5 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mnangagwa preaches peace, unity

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Youths urged to continue resisting illegal sanctions

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Shops continue using 'illegal' rates

5 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mnangagwa sticks to democratic practices

5 hrs ago | 74 Views

Politburo gears up for Anti-Sanctions Day

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Parliament resumes sitting

5 hrs ago | 25 Views

Democracy is not Coca-Cola

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

Chaos at Beitbridge border post as Zimbabwe introduces new tolls

5 hrs ago | 221 Views

Rebellious youths must heed wise counsel

16 hrs ago | 594 Views

Education minister endorses education with production model

17 hrs ago | 472 Views

Isifo kasihlekwa

17 hrs ago | 689 Views

Writing a healthcare brand review: How to get an informative and catchy content

17 hrs ago | 99 Views

Investment still hampered by business climate

17 hrs ago | 160 Views

Stanbic Bank facilitates the USD 21.6 M sprucing up of the Beitbridge Border Post

17 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zanu-PF member challenges Mnangagwa ascendancy

17 hrs ago | 3022 Views

Sibangumuzi Khumalo appointed Minister of State in Chiwenga's Office

17 hrs ago | 743 Views

No Covid-19 death recorded

17 hrs ago | 126 Views

Coldplay partners Zimbabwe's My Tree Trust

17 hrs ago | 151 Views

Colonel Pahla declared Liberation War Hero

17 hrs ago | 328 Views

WATCH: Grieving widow chased away at funeral

17 hrs ago | 1488 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days