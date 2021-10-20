Zimbabwe moving in cycles

Opinion / Columnist

ZIMBABWE is reeling under the effects of bad leadership and awful ruling Zanu-PF party governance.With what is happening under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule, it would not be surprising if Zimbabwe becomes the country with Africa's worst performing economy like what happened in 2008 before the late former President Robert Mugabe begged MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai to form a government of national unity.In 2008, a loaf of bread cost billions even after the removal of 13 zeros from the localcurrency.From the look of things, we are headed back to that dark period, where people lost their life savings. That has already happened with the conversion of people's savings in United States dollars to Zimdollars.When the government goes broke, it raids foreign currency accounts of its citizens. That is sad and disgusting.Right now, things have gone out of control.Fuel prices are going up every month, making basic goods unaffordable for many.Zimbabwe is moving in cycles. From the days of the economic structural adjustment programme in the 1990s to the hyperinflationary era of the 2000s and now this!Every decade, the government robs its people.And now, it is turning to MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora and other briefcase parties under the Political Actors Dialogue banner for the formation of another GNU to arrest the situation.Are we so blind that we fail to see this?