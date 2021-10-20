Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Corruption at Beitbridge has gone too far

27 mins ago | Views
IMAGINE a border post where haulage trucks are forced to spend more than five days in a queue to complete a customs clearing process that under normal circumstances would not take mere hours.

The delay has been fertile breeding ground for corruption as some haulage truck drivers and operators simply pay their way out of the confusion and usually avoiding paying duty on their contraband. And the government tax collector - Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) -  which ought to be a paragon of efficiency, is fast becoming a symbol of criminality, immorality and shame.

To many it boggles the mind that trucks are spending more than five days at the border, but it is a reality that cannot be allowed to exist in this digital age.

It was enlightening that government admitted corruption was behind the delays at the Beitbridge Border Post and deployed a crack team from Zimra and Zimbabwe Republic Police Criminal Investigations Department to arrest the situation that has gone rogue.

It is high time the President Emmerson Mnangagwa-led administration took stock and showed its commitment to fighting corruption than this lip service.

On several occasions, government officials have admitted that corruption is crippling the economy and bigwigs are the major culprits but no action has been taken.

The chaos is just a tip of the iceberg of how rotten government operations have become.

Corruption is proving to be a cancer that is difficult to treat for this clueless administration that has seen the economy tumbling to its worst level in years.

The delays are in spite of the US$300 million Beitbridge modernisation which shows that graft at the border will undermine long-term sustainable development initiatives.

Corruption has been allowed to go unchecked for so long, eroding the efficiency and legitimacy of State institutions. It is also affecting the country's economic performance by influencing key matrix such as investment, taxation, effectiveness of public expenditure and rule of law.

British diplomat Nigel Baker once said: "It is right to call corruption a cancer.  When it grows in the body politic, sometimes imperceptibly, it has the ability rapidly and insidiously to infiltrate and destroy the organs of the State. Once embedded, it is very difficult to cut out. It prevents countries from developing and reaching their full potential, and destroys the ethical and moral foundation of a State."

Thus, the time is now to eradicate corruption in the country before losing out to our neighbours with better governance systems.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Mwonzora's MDC 'vehemently opposed' to Zanu-PF plan to scrap presidential term limit

22 mins ago | 101 Views

Zanu-PF elections mayhem exposes deadly infighting

26 mins ago | 66 Views

Former Chief Ndiweni wants Mnangagwa barred from COP26

26 mins ago | 142 Views

'Youth shun mainstream media'

27 mins ago | 44 Views

Discontent in ZRP over promotion criteria

27 mins ago | 87 Views

When will Africa wake up from economic slumber?

28 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe moving in cycles

28 mins ago | 20 Views

Brace for the worst under Mnangagwa

28 mins ago | 52 Views

Banks under fresh pressure

28 mins ago | 82 Views

Harare City pass Dembare test

29 mins ago | 37 Views

Caps disconnect ZPC Kariba

29 mins ago | 24 Views

Mthuli Ncube told to dollarise

29 mins ago | 85 Views

'US shifting goalposts on re-engagement'

29 mins ago | 50 Views

Woman appeals for help to find missing daughter (1)

29 mins ago | 34 Views

Police hunt for 'rapist' Madzibaba Tanya

30 mins ago | 47 Views

Police, soldiers implicated in cattle rustling racket

30 mins ago | 42 Views

Zec seeks authority to correct election errors

30 mins ago | 38 Views

Teachers to protest against govt on anti-sanctions day

30 mins ago | 16 Views

NPRC not probing theft of Gukurahundi plaques

30 mins ago | 8 Views

'There is no freedom of expression' in Zimbabwe

31 mins ago | 12 Views

School-boy gangs wage war at Msiteli High

31 mins ago | 28 Views

Suspects arrested for fatal armed robbery

31 mins ago | 26 Views

NetOne mobile broadband to drive financial inclusion

32 mins ago | 9 Views

RBZ calls for Zimdollar pricing

32 mins ago | 46 Views

SADC wants sanctions lifted

32 mins ago | 10 Views

Violent teacher back in court

32 mins ago | 40 Views

'RBZ assets can't be attached'

32 mins ago | 12 Views

Remove sanctions on Zimbabwe; Chakwera tells West

33 mins ago | 7 Views

Chiwenga proposes new beer, cigarette taxes

33 mins ago | 34 Views

Chinamasa's home gutted by fire

17 hrs ago | 2802 Views

Zimbabwe changes prison garb to orange

17 hrs ago | 2537 Views

Details on Sikhala's demotion emerge

18 hrs ago | 4499 Views

Rivals plot to feast on Chamisa's extra-marital escapades …as the scheme to unseat him thickens

18 hrs ago | 4922 Views

Diasporians ready to assist MDC-Alliance president Nelson Chamisa

18 hrs ago | 2155 Views

Shona managers dominate PicknPay leadership in Matabeleland

18 hrs ago | 2133 Views

Legislative, logistical challenges stalling diaspora vote

18 hrs ago | 499 Views

Organisation embarks on breast cancer awareness campaign

18 hrs ago | 92 Views

Parallel market exchange rates tumbles

21 hrs ago | 2934 Views

Mnangagwa life Presidency proposal draws fire

21 hrs ago | 1506 Views

Chiwenga 'faction' turns heat on Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Econet's DPA joins hands with Google firm

21 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabwean chefs set for Italy

21 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zemura offered new deal

21 hrs ago | 722 Views

Zimbabweans govt acts after SA rebuke

21 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Zinwa acts on Esigodini water crisis

21 hrs ago | 115 Views

Councils big shots in serious trouble

21 hrs ago | 321 Views

$6.8bn govt funds saga raises dust

21 hrs ago | 266 Views

23 Bulawayo schools hit by Covid-19

21 hrs ago | 311 Views

Bosso CEO barred

21 hrs ago | 331 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days